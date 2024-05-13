SimplyCast CEO Enters Atlantic Business Hall of Fame

SimplyCast is marking a new milestone in its history, thanks to its President and CEO. SimplyCast is jubilant in announcing that President and CEO Saeed El-Darahali has been selected as one of Atlantic Canada’s Top 50 CEOs for the fifth consecutive year since 2020. This award honors excellence among Atlantic Canada’s enterprising business leaders who emphasize giving back to their communities while making advancements in their given industries. With this selection, Saeed is also being inducted into the Atlantic Business Magazine’s Hall of Fame.

Since 1999, Atlantic Business Magazine has dedicated one issue every year to the recognition and celebration of outstanding corporate leadership in Atlantic Canada. CEOs selected as Atlantic Canada’s Top 50 will be featured in the special May/June 2024 Top 50 Issue and online at the Atlantic Business Magazine. Those selected were honored at an annual awards gala on May 9, 2024, at the Delta St. John’s Hotel & Conference Centre.

El-Darahali said, “Entering the Hall of Fame alongside such esteemed and accomplished individuals is a profound experience. I credit much of this honor to the exceptional team at SimplyCast, whose dedication and innovation have propelled our growth. Their ideas and passion have been instrumental in shaping SimplyCast into what it is today. Witnessing their progress alongside the company has been a privilege. I extend my gratitude to Atlantic Business Magazine for consistently acknowledging our achievements over the years.”

During the Annual Awards Gala, the Top 50 CEOs were awarded, as well as a Presentation of Atlantic Canada Industry Builder, 2024 Hall of Fame Inductions, Stewart McKelvey Innovator of the Year and CEO of the Year.

This achievement for SimplyCast and El-Darahali continues to show the core values and guiding principles of the organization as it expands on its accolades, awards, and accomplishments. This includes El-Darahali’s honorary diploma from Nova Scotia Community College for outstanding work with youth retention and immigration with the OneNS Coalition that he received in 2022.

All these incredible successes for SimplyCast and El-Darahali haven’t changed them, as they have never forgotten their roots and the support they received from their community. SimplyCast continues to support many non-profit organizations and hires from all walks of life, investing time and training into bringing out the potential in its employees. SimplyCast champions students and new graduates via internships and co-ops that furnish them with the skills and confidence they need to build a bright future.

As they celebrate this new milestone, SimplyCast continues to look to the future, to honor their roots but to grow, creating a legacy for years to come.

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company’s 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit, and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.

About Atlantic Business Magazine

Founded in 1989, Atlantic Business Magazine is a bi-monthly glossy consumer publication that covers all areas of business within the four Atlantic provinces. Since its founding in 1989, Atlantic Business Magazine has become the longest-publishing and most award-winning regional business magazine in Atlantic Canada and publishes a minimum of 35,000 copies per issue. Atlantic Business Magazine follows a controlled circulation model of distribution to reach business readers via The Globe & Mail, airport executive lounges, major hotels, and Marine Atlantic ferries. Its flagship issue of the year is its May/June celebration of corporate leadership excellence: the Top 50 CEO Awards.