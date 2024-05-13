BLVD Builders Announces Last Chances for Homebuyers to Live in Its Maintenance-Free Homes in Kingston Court

For homebuyers looking to move soon, Colorado-based BLVD Builders announced that it has four available homes in its Kingston Court community in Aurora. One home is available now, and three will be ready for move-in this summer.

Kingston Court features a new collection of 14 stylish, modern, lock and leave paired homes that are a perfect complement to an incredible convenient location. Kingston Court residents may walk to nearby shopping, dining and entertainment, in addition to popular parks and recreation areas.

Kingston Court has four newly designed two-story floor plans that range from 1,492 to 1,882 square feet with features such as 2-4 bedrooms, 2-bay garages, two-story living spaces, covered patios, main floor primary bedroom and so much more. Prices for the homes begin in the $500,000s.

The four available homes under construction are: the Chestnut, with two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1,492 square feet of living space (scheduled for completion in summer); the Platte, with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in 1,848 square feet (scheduled for completion in summer); and two Walnut models, with three bedrooms, three baths and 1,882 square feet (one available now and one scheduled for completion in summer).

The Kingston Court community is located in a quaint, established neighborhood that is conveniently located 15 minutes to Anschutz Medical Campus and Veterans Affairs Medical Center and 30 minutes to Denver International Airport. The neighborhood also has easy access to Cherry Creek, Lowry and Downtown Denver, minutes from I-225 and I-70.

“Served by the exceptional Cherry Creek School District, Kingston Court has something for everyone,” says Aaron Foy, owner of BLVD Builders. “Homes feature beautifully designed outdoor living spaces on a quiet court. Each homesite is situated to offer privacy and enjoyment to an abundance of common areas and open space.”

For more information on available homes or to make an appointment at the sales center, visit www.BLVDbuilders.com or call 720-788-1367.

About BLVD Builders

BLVD Builders is a local Denver boutique home builder founded in 2014. Its mission is building higher-quality homes, in highly sought-after places, with higher-than-average standards. BLVD Builders is estimated to generate $4.8 million in annual revenues. BLVD Builders is currently building homes in Denver, Edgewater and Aurora, as well as in Hillside Crossing, a 55+ community in Castle Rock.