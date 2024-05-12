Rick Knowland’s Romance Novel “Ruby” Will Be Displayed at the 2024 Printers Row Lit Fest

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 10, 2024

Rick Knowland will bring his book Ruby: Yvonne Prescotts Stories at the 2024 Printers Row Lit Fest, which will take place on September 7-8, 2024, at Printers Row Park, 620 S. Dearborn St (Ida B Wells & Polk), Chicago, Illinois, USA.

The Printers Row Lit Fest is an annual event that celebrates not only the written word but also Chicagos publishing and literary legacy. The literary festival is organized by the not-for-profit Near South Planning Board and is the largest outdoor literary showcase in the Midwest, attracting over 100,000 visitors. The Printers Row Lit Fest features book exhibits, book signings, panel discussions, staged readings, and various other programs for adults, young adults, and children.

Ruby is a romance novel that centers on Yvonne Prescott, retelling the story of her and her husband. Their stories are told in a journal form, providing a more personal experience to the readers. Yvonne introduces her best friend in the picture, Ruby Martin-Jones, who helped her get ready sexually and mentally for Rick Prescott, her husband.

The book focuses on how Ruby makes an impact on Yvonnes life. The author takes the audience on a journey of friendship, romance, and life.

Ruby will be displayed by the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2024 Printers Row Lit Fest at its exhibit. The company supports the works of established and emerging authors who are eager to share their stories with the world.

Get a copy of Ruby: Yvonne Prescotts Stories by Rick Knowland on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Ruby: Yvonne Prescotts Stories

Author: Rick Knowland

Genre: General Romance

Publisher: Xlibris

Published Date: 05/03/2024

Authors Biography:

Rick Knowland is an author who has written thirty-three manuscripts in three years. Eight have been published. His books are easy to read and his characters are easy to follow. He has a BA and an MA in Native American History. His manuscripts are divided into six series. Yvonne Prescotts Stories, Mystic Maiden Warrior Stories, The MB, The Three of Hearts, The Stella Ross Witches, and Other Love Stories. He lives with his wife in Texas.