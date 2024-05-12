AirAsia continues to support FLYsiswa to fly students home with affordable fares

SEPANG – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 10, 2024

AirAsia is proud to continue supporting the FLYsiswa initiative, which provides subsidies for domestic flight tickets for public university students. This commitment follows the recent reinstatement of the initiative by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia.

With the expansion of AirAsias routes this year, including the addition of flights between Penang and Kuching as well as Penang and Kota Kinabalu in March, students now have access to 47 routes across the airlines extensive domestic network, bridging Peninsula Malaysia and East Malaysia, as well as within East Malaysia.

The application process for AirAsia can be completed in a few simple steps by clicking the Redeem Now button at airasia.com/aa/flysiswa. During the redemption process, simply enter the voucher number on the payment page.

Paul Carroll, Group Chief Commercial Officer of AirAsia said: We are pleased to continue supporting the governments FLYsiswa initiative this year. In 2023, more than 90% of the 24,730 students who claimed the voucher with AirAsia, flew home with us. True to our tagline Now Everybody Can Fly, we understand the importance of enabling affordable connectivity, especially for students, and we are honoured to play a part in facilitating their journeys home.

This initiative applies to all students pursuing tertiary education at public universities in Malaysia, including polytechnics and community colleges under the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), matriculation colleges, and Institutes of Teacher Education Malaysia under the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE).

Students are encouraged to check their eligibility based on the criteria set by the Ministry of Transport of Malaysia. All eligible students are entitled to receive a RM300 voucher. Students who are unable to meet the criteria can appeal to the MOHE or MOE through their respective institutions. The RM300 voucher will serve as a credit shell* that can be used for multiple purchases until the subsidised value has been fully utilised.

The FLYsiswa initiative is now open for applications until 30 November 2024. Students can utilise their voucher immediately after successful redemption until 31 December 2024, with the travelling period up to 31 December 2025.

*If the air ticket was purchased for a fare lower than RM300, the remaining amount from the voucher will be kept as a credit shell for future purchases.