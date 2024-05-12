A First: Direct from Seoul to Switzerland with SWISS

Seoul – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 10, 2024

– Inaugural direct flight from Seoul to Zurich takes off with Swiss International Air Lines

– Seoul is the newest Asian destination in SWISS growing international network

For the first time, Korean passengers can fly directly to the central European country of Switzerland with Swiss International Air Lines. Situated in the heart of Europe, Switzerland is famous for its unique culture, snow peaked mountains and hospitable people. With the launch of LX123 from Soeul, Koreans can now fly directly to Zurich.

With a winning combination of natural beauty and modernity, Zurich offers a unique travel experience to explorers and culture aficionados alike. In addition to leisure travelers, business travelers will benefit from the strong ties between the two countries with South Korea being Switzerlands fourth-biggest Asian trading partner.

According to Mr. Leandro Tonidandel, General Manager Korea SWISS:

We are delighted to welcome SWISS to Korea. With 17 weekly flights, Lufthansa Group now operates non-stop services to Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich where we offer Korean passengers direct connections from our hubs to the largest network in Europe. We have connected Korea with Europe for 40 years and the introduction of flights with the national airline of Switzerland represents our commitment to this important market.

Last year Korea and Switzerland celebrated 60 years of bilateral relations. Today we witnessed the first direct flight between these two nations. With various exchanges in the realms of education, economics and culture, the first direct connection between Switzerland and Korea aims to further strengthen ties between these two nations.

