A First: Direct from Seoul to Switzerland with SWISS

Seoul – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 10, 2024
– Inaugural direct flight from Seoul to Zurich takes off with Swiss International Air Lines
– Seoul is the newest Asian destination in SWISS growing international network
For the first time, Korean passengers can fly directly to the central European country of Switzerland with Swiss International Air Lines. Situated in the heart of Europe, Switzerland is famous for its unique culture, snow peaked mountains and hospitable people. With the launch of LX123 from Soeul, Koreans can now fly directly to Zurich.
With a winning combination of natural beauty and modernity, Zurich offers a unique travel experience to explorers and culture aficionados alike. In addition to leisure travelers, business travelers will benefit from the strong ties between the two countries with South Korea being Switzerlands fourth-biggest Asian trading partner.
According to Mr. Leandro Tonidandel, General Manager Korea SWISS:
We are delighted to welcome SWISS to Korea. With 17 weekly flights, Lufthansa Group now operates non-stop services to Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich where we offer Korean passengers direct connections from our hubs to the largest network in Europe. We have connected Korea with Europe for 40 years and the introduction of flights with the national airline of Switzerland represents our commitment to this important market.
Last year Korea and Switzerland celebrated 60 years of bilateral relations. Today we witnessed the first direct flight between these two nations. With various exchanges in the realms of education, economics and culture, the first direct connection between Switzerland and Korea aims to further strengthen ties between these two nations.
About Swiss International Air Lines
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is Switzerlands leading air carrier. With one of Europes most advanced aircraft fleets, SWISS is a premium airline that provides direct flights from Zurich and Geneva to keep Switzerland connected with Europe and the world. Its Swiss WorldCargo division offers an extensive range of airport-to-airport airfreight services for high-value, time-critical and care-intensive consignments. SWISS embodies its home countrys traditional values and is dedicated to delivering the highest product and service quality. The company has also set itself ambitious CO2 goals and plans to halve its 2019 net CO2 emissions by 2030 and make its business and operations entirely carbon-neutral by 2050, particularly by promoting the use of sustainable aviation fuels. SWISS is part of the Lufthansa Group, and is also a member of Star Alliance, the worlds biggest airline network.