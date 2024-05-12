Hubzone certification: Eligibility criteria By United States Business Registration

Eligibility Criteria for Hubzone Requirements or Certification:

1. At least 51% of company owners must be U.S. citizens.

2. At least 35% of the total number of employees must reside in the Hub Zone.

3. The company’s headquarters must be located at the Hubzone location.

4. Your business must be classified as a small business by the SBA (Small Business

Administration). SBA regulations must be separated into NAICS codes.

If you initially submit your application to the Small Business Administration, you do not need to provide supporting documentation to support the above information. Once you apply for 8a certification, the SBA office will process your application within 90 days from the date of your application. You will then be asked to follow up on the information you provided. For example, a map showing the company’s ownership, how the company is run, the location of its headquarters, and utility and tax bills showing that the company is actually located in the hub zone. You will also need to provide a driver’s license that shows the employee’s place of residence. This is necessary to know the employee’s primary place of residence. Therefore, you must ensure that you have all these documents before applying for your Hubzone certificate.

