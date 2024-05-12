Microvec Launches Ultra-High-Resolution High-Speed Cameras for PIV

At 21 megapixels, the MV21 achieves a significantly higher resolution than a typical high-speed camera and opens the door to applications with a need for extremely high-spatial resolution recordings. It can give the users an unmatched wider insight into what they can see and understand. It features a 4.5 m pixel size, minimum 1 s exposure time, standard RAM up to 320 GB, and optional SSD with up to 24 TB.

Both models use the newest generation CMOS sensors with a pixel depth of up to 12-bit and a sensitivity of 10,000 ISO. They can transfer the data with a 10Gb ethernet interface and have an easy-to-use control and acquisition software.

###