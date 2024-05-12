Award-Winning Documentary Puts Focus on Human Rights in Clearwater

Over the past few years, FBI Tampa charged 27 people for threatening hate crimes, said Ella Rouelle, the Executive Director for UHR Florida. Per the National Center for Education Statistics, 1 in 5 US students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been bullied. Neither scenario shows an environment safe from human rights abuses. When people dont know what their rights are, or dont understand why they have rights in the first place, their rights can be abused which is where The Story of Human Rights documentary comes in.

The Story of Human Rights documentary defines what human rights are and outlines the events that led up to the creation and signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the United Nations.

The documentary is a key element of the United for Human Rights global education program, said Rouelle.

The documentary is available to view on demand in the UHR Center Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 1:00pm and 2:00pm to 7:00pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 2:00pm to 7:00pm. No appointment is required. For more information, call the center at 7274676960 or go to www.humanrights.com.

About United for Human Rights:

United for Human Rights is the worlds largest nongovernmental human rights education campaign, active in 192 countries and partnering with 1,500 groups and organizations. Its purpose: To raise awareness and implementation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its 30 articles. United for Human Rights and its programs are based on principles expressed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who in 1969 observed, It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights. For nearly five decades, Scientologists have worked to overcome any and all obstacles to champion those inalienable rights and are proud to sponsor United for Human Rights.

###