Intermountain Health Celebrates the Vital Role of Nurses During National Nurses Week

Leading with heart and practicing with care, nurses are being celebrated this week at Intermountain Health and nationwide during National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week is an annual celebration to honor the vital role of nurses in healthcare and honors the incredible nurses who embody the spirit of compassion and care in every healthcare setting. Beginning on May 6 — also known as National Nurses Day — the week ends on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Intermountain Health is celebrating its 18,000 nurses this week with the theme: “Leading with Heart. Practicing with Care.”

“This theme honors nurses and what they do each day. They lead with their hearts as they show compassion for patients. At the same time, they provide the best clinical care,” said Sue Robel, RN, a registered nurse and president of Intermountain Health’s Utah/Idaho region.

In today’s healthcare environment, nursing is a cornerstone of patient care and healthcare delivery. Nurses play a multifaceted role that includes not only direct patient care but also advocacy, education, and coordination of healthcare services.

With an aging population, the rise of chronic disease and evolving healthcare technologies, the demand for skilled nurses has never been greater.

“Nurses are there for our patients during times of joy and in times of sorrow,” said Amy Christensen, RN, Intermountain Health’s regional chief nursing officer. “No matter the circumstances, they care for patients with compassion and advocate for them.”

“They provide compassionate support and holistic care to patients and their families, while also serving as liaisons between patients and other healthcare professionals,” added Christensen. “Their expertise in assessment, critical thinking and evidence-based practice ensures patients receive high-quality, safe and personalized care.”

Nursing isn’t just a profession, but a vital force driving the delivery of efficient, effective, and patient-centered care in today’s complex healthcare environment.

Nurses are also increasingly taking on leadership roles, driving innovation, quality improvement initiatives and healthcare policy changes to address emerging healthcare challenges.

Not only does a career in nursing provide many ways to make a difference, but one of the benefits of a nursing career at Intermountain is the flexibility that it offers.

Nurses can choose from a variety of work settings, schedules, and roles to suit their preferences and career goals.

They can work in various settings such as hospitals, clinics, schools, and community centers, allowing them to explore diverse specialties and find the niche that best aligns with their passions and skills.

This flexibility extends to scheduling options as well, with opportunities for part-time, full-time, and even travel nursing roles. This flexibility allows them to balance their work with other areas of their lives, such as family responsibilities, education, or personal pursuits.

“The flexibility of a nursing career also includes opportunities for nurses to easily transition between different roles and settings throughout their careers, with learning and professional growth. They can also pursue different paths for professional development and advancement, depending on their interests and aspirations,” said Robel.

“At Intermountain, we have exciting opportunities to support both new nurse graduates, frontline nurses who have more experience and nursing leaders in their careers. We have a residency program for nurse graduates and provide tuition reimbursement for registered nurses who would like to earn their bachelor’s degree in nursing,” said Christensen.

Earlier this year, Intermountain launched an innovative new program for frontline nurses, called iAspire.

Nurses who want to continue working at the bedside and enhance their clinical skills can participate in this professional development program that rewards them for expanding and sharing their knowledge, experience, and clinical expertise.

“Following the successful completion of the activities within the program, nurses earn a pay differential. This program was designed by nurses for nurses who would like to continue working at the bedside, and it provides an opportunity for continued growth and recognition,” said Christensen.

Additionally, Intermountain is launching a new Nurse Leadership Academy pilot program for nurses.

“While we’re just starting the pilot phase with a small group of leaders, we hope to expand the program in the future. This is a development program for nurse leaders at Intermountain,” said Robel. “The program aims to equip nurse leaders with the skills, knowledge, and competencies they need to excel in their roles and advance their careers. The program will empower nursing leaders to make significant impacts on patient care and help them unlock their full leadership potential.”

“In this program, leaders gain insights and skills to actively elevate nurses on their team and foster an environment where everyone can thrive. Flexibility is also a key part of this program, where participants can tailor activities to their preferences and needs, such as participating in group events, completing on-demand learning, or attending virtual classes,” she added.

The learning outcomes of the program closely align with the American Organization for Nursing Leadership Core Competencies for nurse leaders. These competencies are recognized as essential skills for nursing leaders to be successful.

By offering these opportunities, Intermountain supports nurses in their career growth and satisfaction, while also ensuring high-quality patient care and outcomes. Nurses are vital members of the healthcare team, and nursing leaders are creating a culture where they can thrive and have a rewarding career.

For more information on nursing or other career opportunities at Intermountain Health visit Intermountain Health’s career site here.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.