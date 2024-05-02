Angela Watson Black Oakland Ballerina in San Francisco Ballet’s Helgi Tomasson’s Swan Lake

Read all about emerging dancer, Angela Watson, and directly hear from her about the honor of being in “Swan Lake.” Ms. Watson was in the ensemble of “Mere Mortals,” a San Francisco Ballet encore that left audiences wanting more.

Angela Watson R Line Leader Swan Lake

SAN FRANCISCO – May 1, 2024

ANGELA WATSON, BLACK OAKLAND BALLERINA MAKES HER MARK AT S.F. BALLET

Born and raised in Oakland, California, emerging ballet dancer Angela Watson is making history and marking her space as a member of one of the finest ballet companies in the world, San Francisco Ballet. The 2023-2024 Season at San Francisco ballet experienced many new and exciting attributes coming into the season. The company kicked off its year in July when dancers returned to the rehearsal studios after a world wind season which retired a 30 plus year rein by Helgi Tomasson and brought in the new Artistic Director Tamara Rojo, the first every female artistic director in the company’s 90 year existence.

Of the many traditional story ballets and the superb new contemporary works performed in the season, one stood out among the many, Mere Mortals. Having returned for a limited run, its finale was April 24th. This critically acclaimed program was the last performance of the season with music by Floating Points and choreography from Aszure Barton that contextualized the ancient parable of Pandora for our current technological world. An artistic accent point is that the ensemble cast of the performances included that of Our Very Own Oakland Bay Area Ballerina, Angela Watson.

Angela has performed throughout the 2023-2024 SF Ballet Season and has debuted a new role in the encore performance of Swan Lake, another limited run that opened April 30th and closes on May 5th. The few performances will also include international guest appearances by ballet dancers from The Royal Ballet and American Ballet Theatre.

Angela and her supporters are all looking forward to an exciting new 2024-2025 season , which has just been announced, along with multiple company promotions. Check out the season line up and secure your tickets for the remaining encore season at www.sfballet.org

Hear directly from the San Francisco Ballet’s Angela Watson about the excitement of the Swan Lake production with world renowned guest starts as principal dancers in the iconic roles of Odette- Odile and Prince Siegfried. Choreography by Helgi Tomasson, After Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky are set to yet again thrill audiences in the encore shows.

Angela Watson, Getting Ready to Be a Strong Yet Delicate Being in Swan Lake

https://youtu.be/ uXsYOSD-Jwk? si=Tq6mo6q6Fxw8qPKs

Angela Watson, Team work Makes the Dream Work in Swan Lake, Also

https://twitter.com/ sfballet/status/ 1783526606587211996