Middletown Small Business Honored As Silver Stevie® Award Winner In 2024 American Business Awards®

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – May 1, 2024 – PRLog — Collaborative ABA Services, LLC was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Growth category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Collaborative ABA Services, LLC was nominated in the Achievement in Growth category. “Collaborative’s holistic approach, community involvement, and commitment to excellence truly differentiate the candidate in the industry” says one of the judges.

Collaborative ABA Services, LLC, is an accredited behavioral health practice that specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) for children and families impacted by Autism and other developmental and behavioral disorders. Throughout the years, Collaborative ABA Services, LLC has used an interdisciplinary approach to treatment as they continue to expand their services to meet the diverse needs of the community.

“I am so honored and proud to work alongside a dynamic team consisting of Behavior Technicians, Board Certified Behavior Analysists, Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analyst, Social Workers, Speech-Language Pathologist, Occupational Therapists, and Administrative Operations Coordinator. Each professional plays an essential role in the growth and development of the company” says Executive Clinical Director/Founder Alisha Simpson-Watt.

Collaborative ABA Services, LLC has received additional recognition and achievements including obtaining accreditation from the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE), a third-party evaluator that requires an organization to demonstrate clinical quality by passing a vigorous clinical evaluation, recognition by Marques Who’s Who, winning the 2023 Connecticut Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year Award by the SBA and CBIA, 2023 Outstanding New Business under 5 Years Award with the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, and featured in Health and Business Magazines as Among the Top ABA Providers and Most Inspired Business Woman in 2024.

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,”said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ ABA.

Collaborative ABA Services, LLC is an accredited behavioral health practice that provides a variety of services to benefit the wellbeing of children and adolescents ages 3-18 and their families impacted by Autism and other developmental or behavioral disorders. Collaborative ABA Services, LLC specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy with an interdisciplinary approach to treatment. Learn more about Collaborative ABA Services, LLC at https://www.collaborativeabaservices.com/

