Keeping Kentucky Homes Safe: Jacob’s Ladder Gears up for Storm Season

Jacob’s Ladder Roofing, a storm damage roofing company, recommends inspecting roofs before spring/summer storms in Kentucky.

Kentucky’s continental location allows it to experience a wide variety of weather phenomena. These can include severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, ice storms, and even the occasional bout of heavy snow in the winter.

Those issues can create significant stresses on home and commercial roofs. As Jacob’s Ladder Roofing and Restoration gears up for the storm season that comes in the spring and early summer, now is a great time to inspect each structure, including outbuildings, to ensure no critical repairs are needed.

We are an experienced storm damage roofing company that professionally inspects and repairs roofs of various materials.

HOW TO PREPARE A HOME FOR STORM SEASON

Inspecting a roof before the storm season arrives in Kentucky is critical to its survival. Hiring an experienced storm damage roof repair specialist ensures that nothing is missed.

If Lexington storm damage has recently occurred because of recent weather events, a proactive inspection to ensure nothing similar has happened is a worthwhile investment.

These additional tips are worth considering to minimize the risk of needing emergency repairs when a storm blows through.

Overhanging branches can be a major hazard during storms, potentially breaking off and falling onto your roof. Trimming these branches back can reduce the risk of damage.

Clear gutters of any debris, like leaves and twigs, to ensure water can flow freely away from your roof and foundation.

Review the flashing that seals and protects the roof joints since these areas are often vulnerable to leaks.

Finally, we recommend reviewing the home or commercial insurance policy protecting the structure. Some policies do not provide coverage or benefits for storm damage, so understanding the terms of the financial protection can provide some peace of mind.

WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN STORM DAMAGE REPAIR IS NECESSARY

Shingles and other roofing materials experience wear and tear like other elements of a building’s structure. As the items become weaker or detached, the likelihood of experiencing leaks and other damage increases.

If storm damage roof repair in Lancaster or other Kentucky communities is necessary, the first step is to contact a specialist. Although many contractors are certified for this work, the expertise of the specialists from Jacob’s Ladder Roofing and Restoration know the telltale signs of current or future problems.

We do more than find loose or damaged shingles when inspecting a roof. Our team surveys the entire structure to ensure it is ready to withstand the potential rigors of the upcoming storm season.

We will accurately estimate the storm damage repair, offer a reasonable completion timeline, and work around a preferred schedule whenever possible to minimize disruptions to a home’s daily routine or a company’s operations.

No one should question whether their roof can withstand storm season. If it has been over 12 months since the last professional inspection, now is the time to schedule an appointment.

About Jacob’s Ladder Roofing and Restoration

The Jacob’s Ladder Team specializes in various restoration services, including roofing, water damage restoration, emergency services (roof inspections, property restoration due to storms other incidents, and more). In 2016, Jacob’s Ladder was voted the best damage restoration contractor, not only in Lexington KY, but on a national scale.

What separates Jacob’s Ladder from other contractors and restoration specialists is the volume of high-quality services in which we offer. For example, although we take pride in our roofing services, we also provide expert damage restoration, helping residents all over Kentucky when they need us most. With unrivaled skills, a friendly team, and the desire to help others as a result of natural disasters or other events, Jacob’s Ladder is here for you. To find out more about the team, our mission, and the services on offer, you can visit our about us page.