Axis AMC elevates R Sivakumar to Head of Corporate Strategy

Axis AMC, one of the fastest growing fund houses in the country, is pleased to announce that R Sivakumar has been elevated to the role of Head of Corporate Strategy, BIU & Data Science, effective from 5th April 2024. An integral part of Axis AMC’s inception team, and with decades of experience and expertise in the Fixed Income space, he was responsible for leading the launch of some of Axis Mutual Fund’s signature and award-winning funds. In September 2010, he was promoted to Head – Fixed Income and was responsible for the overall investment strategy, performance, and risk management across fixed income investments.

Furthermore, Devang Shah has been elevated to Head – Fixed Income, effective from 5th April 2024. Devang joined Axis AMC in 2012 as a Fund Manager. He has over two decades of industry experience of which, 18 years have been spent in the Mutual Fund industry. His core responsibilities include managing top quartile performance for all Fixed Income Funds & managing client relationship. Additionally, he has been actively involved in ideation and determining the investment strategy for fixed income funds.

Axis AMC is further pleased to announce that it has fortified its Sales Channel through the appointment of Rohit Mattoo as the National Head of Retail Sales, Arunima Nain as the National Head of Wealth & Family Office, and Vikash Wadekar as the Head for the Passive Business. Last year, we had appointed Vandana Trivedi as the Head for Institutional Business and Passives. All these appointments underscore Axis Mutual Fund’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and reinforcing its position as a preferred investment partner for its investors.

Axis AMC’s dedication to continuous improvement has demonstrably yielded positive results. Recent initiatives have been instrumental in driving a steady upward trend in fund performance, positioning the fund house to unlock investors’ full investment potential and propel their long-term growth trajectory.

Commenting on the internal movements and new appointments, B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “Leveraging his extensive knowledge and years of experience, Sivakumar is well-positioned to steer enterprise-wide strategy and new initiatives, adding heft to the company’s strategic intent for accelerating growth. Additionally, we believe that Devang’s immense knowledge and years of expertise is well-positioned to navigate market dynamics. Axis AMC is committed to capitalizing on the expertise of Rohit, Arunima and Vikash. Their deep industry experience and understanding will further strengthen the company’s various Sales Channels.”