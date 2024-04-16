“Sixty-Six Puzzles About the Book of Sixty-Six – Book 3” by Gwen Bradford Norwood

Discovering Wisdom A Puzzle Journey
The Bible is a timeless source of wisdom, and Gwen Bradford Norwoods Sixty-Six Puzzles About the Book of Sixty-Six – Book 3 adds an interactive twist to our exploration of its sixty-six books. Connecting the dots between key biblical quotes and themes with Norwoods puzzles, making our journey through scripture both insightful and engaging.
During the crucifixion, a Roman Centurion declared, Surely this Man was the Son of God! (Mark 15:39). This surprising acknowledgment aligns with Norwoods puzzles, encouraging us to discover unexpected connections in the sixty-six books.
- Abrahams Deception:
Abrahams imperfect declaration, She is not my wife, she is my sister! (Genesis 20:2), mirrors the complexity of the biblical narrative. Norwoods puzzles invite us to navigate twists and turns, finding growth and redemption in unexpected places.
- The Prodigal Sons Plea:
The Prodigal Sons request, Give me my inheritance (Luke 15:12), parallels a universal quest for independence and return to roots. Norwoods puzzles prompt reflection on our journeys, encouraging us to piece together our stories.
- Davids Cry for Understanding:
Davids cry, What have I done? What is my sin that he seeks my life? (I Samuel 20:1), reflects the challenge of personal reflection. Norwoods puzzles guide us in introspection, helping us understand the intricate narratives.
- Solomons Warning:
Solomons timeless wisdom, Pride Goethe before destruction (Proverbs 16:18), serves as a cautionary piece. Norwoods puzzles encourage humility in understanding, reminding us that pride can hinder deciphering lifes grand puzzle.
- Joshuas Devotion:
Joshuas commitment, As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord (Joshua 24:15), aligns with Norwoods emphasis on leadership and guidance. Together, they create a foundation for growth and unity in the grand puzzle of faith.
- Elijahs Challenge:
Elijahs bold challenge, If the Lord be God, follow Him (I Kings 18:21), resonates with Norwoods call for unwavering commitment. Both encourage aligning choices with faith in the sixty-six books.
- Solomons Guidance:
Solomons advice, In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He will direct thy paths (Proverbs 3:6), mirrors Norwoods guidance. Both urge believers to seek divine guidance in navigating lifes complexities.
- Pauls Insights on Money:
Pauls warning, The love of money is the root of all evil (I Timothy 6:10), aligns with Norwoods emphasis on spiritual wealth. Both challenge prioritizing divine values over material possessions.
- Pauls Work Ethic:
Pauls stance, He who will not work will not eat (II Thessalonians 3:10), resonates with Norwoods encouragement of diligence. Together, they affirm the dignity in productive labor and contributing positively to societys puzzle.
- Pauls Empowering Affirmation:
Pauls declaration, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me (Philippians 4:13), becomes an empowering puzzle piece. Norwoods book fosters resilience, realizing that faith can overcome obstacles.
- Pauls Confidence in Divine Provision:
Pauls confidence, My God will supply all my need (Philippians 4:19), aligns with Norwoods message of trust in divine provision. Both inspire believers to cultivate faith in uncertain times.
- Jobs Assertion of Vindication:
Jobs declaration, I know I shall be vindicated (Job 13:18), becomes a beacon of hope. Norwoods book encourages readers to persevere, holding onto faith in the eventual dismissal woven into the sixty-six books.
Sixty-Six Puzzles About the Book of Sixty-Six – Book 3 by Gwen Bradford Norwood: As we explore biblical wisdom, Norwoods puzzles guide us in an interactive journey.
The puzzles mirror the details of the sixty-six books, encouraging us to piece together the divine narrative in an engaging way. This harmonious exploration and puzzling adventure offer a comprehensive understanding of the intricate mosaic within the scriptures, providing a transformative experience for those seeking to unlock the messages encapsulated in the sixty-six books.
The Author
Gwendolyn Bradford Norwood graduated from Columbia Union College in December 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. Life has provided the opportunity for motherhood, traveling and allowing her to utilize her talents in many ways. She has always enjoyed the study of the Bible.