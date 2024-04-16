“Sixty-Six Puzzles About the Book of Sixty-Six – Book 3” by Gwen Bradford Norwood

Miami, FL – WEBWIRE – Monday, April 15, 2024

The Bible is a timeless source of wisdom, and Gwen Bradford Norwoods Sixty-Six Puzzles About the Book of Sixty-Six – Book 3 adds an interactive twist to our exploration of its sixty-six books. Connecting the dots between key biblical quotes and themes with Norwoods puzzles, making our journey through scripture both insightful and engaging.

During the crucifixion, a Roman Centurion declared, Surely this Man was the Son of God! (Mark 15:39). This surprising acknowledgment aligns with Norwoods puzzles, encouraging us to discover unexpected connections in the sixty-six books.