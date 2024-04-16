“I Ain’t in Kansas No More! This Can’t be God” by Rev. Dr. Kenneth D. Linnell OSL

Metairie, LA – WEBWIRE – Monday, April 15, 2024

Rev. Dr. Kenneth D. Linnell OSLs life journey is a demonstration of fortitude and conviction. Orphaned at ten, he joined the US Airforce twice, facing lifes challenges head-on. Now, with a loving family and decades of experience, he shares his remarkable story. Born in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1940, he is the eldest of four children, three of whom survived to adulthood. Losing his parents at a young age, Kenneth was thrust into a world of uncertainty, where survival became a daily battle. But through it all, his strong belief and persistence helped him, leading him through the most challenging times.

I Aint in Kansas No More! This Cant be God Rev. Dr. Kenneth D. Linnell OSLs life is a touching journey, starting from his modest origins in Twin Falls, Idaho, to his time in the US Airforce and beyond. Through highs and lows, his steadfast belief and resolute determination radiate, motivating readers to face their own challenges with bravery and optimism. The book explores the significant events and locations that have influenced his journey, uncovering the complex series of experiences, beliefs, and determination that define his life. From his time in the Airforce to his marriage to Deborah Ann Pollard, each chapter is a proof to the power of faith, love, and perseverance.

The author reflects on his marriage to Deborah Ann Pollard, a significant moment in his life, in a touching excerpt. The wedding, which took place in the clubhouse of his apartment complex, demonstrates how love and faith can conquer challenges. Kenneth and Deborahs love remained strong, shining as a symbol of hope amidst a world full of unknowns. As readers follow his journey through life, they are reminded of how crucial it is to have courage, love, and faith in order to overcome challenges. Through his words, Dr. Linnell offers a message of hope and inspiration.

No matter where life takes you, faith and love can guide you through the darkest of times. In the midst of adversity, hold on to the belief that better days are ahead, and trust in the power of love to light your path. Through every trial and tribulation, remember that you are never alone, and that with faith and determination, anything is possible.

Explore the enthralling story of I Aint in Kansas No More! This Cant be God and set off on a voyage filled with determination, belief, and optimism.

Join Rev. Dr. Linnell as he shares his inspiring story, reminding us all that no matter the challenges we face, we are never alone and let his words serve as a source of strength and inspiration as you navigate lifes twists and turns, knowing that with faith and love, anything is possible.