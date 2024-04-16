CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union Partners with Kasasa to Launch Kasasa Reward Checking Accounts in the greater Washington, DC, Harrisonburg, VA Markets

Alexandria, Virginia – WEBWIRE – Monday, April 15, 2024

CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union is proud to announce its partnership with Kasasa, an award-winning financial technology and marketing service provider, to offer free Kasasa checking accounts that give account holders cash rewards every month .

Community banks and credit unions have always had their community members best interest at heart and offer that distinctive one-on-one connection that is missing in the world of finance today, said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. Kasasa offers accounts people love only at community banks and credit unions so these local institutions can continue to do what they do best provide the needed human connection in banking, invest in their communities, and have a tangible impact in the lives of its members. Were honored to partner with CommonWealth One and help them serve the community they love.

Kasasa is dedicated to preserving the human connection people find at their local banking institutions and partners solely with community banks and credit unions to provide access to innovative products and help keep money local. Just as people are proud of supporting local businesses by eating and shopping locally, now they have one more reason to be proud of banking locally.

At CommonWealth One, were all about being there For You, For Life. We are proud to partner with Kasasa and provide even more ways for our members to achieve their financial goals. With our commitment to personalized service and Kasasas innovative products, were here to help you take control of your financial future, said Frank Wasson, President and CEO of CommonWealth One.

Kasasa serves hundreds of community financial institutions nationwide, representing over 3 million consumer bank accounts across 3,400+ branches in all 50 states. Kasasa provides marketing, technology, and financial products people love and offers them exclusively at community banks and credit unions to keep money in the local economy. For additional information, please visit Kasasa.com.

About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginias top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to being its members lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and Harrisonburg, VA (including at James Madison University). For more information, please visit www.cofcu.org.

About Kasasa

Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa promotes community banks and credit unions and inspires people to bank locally, so they can be proud of their money and do more good. An award-winning fintech and marketing services company, Kasasa provides reward checking accounts people love, the first-ever loan with Take-Backs, and ongoing expert consulting services to community financial institutions. For more information, visit www.kasasa.com, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or LinkedIn.