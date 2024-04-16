“Sixty-Six Puzzles About the Book of Sixty-Six Volume 2” by Gwen Bradford Norwood’s – An Engaging Puzzle Adventure

Miami, FL – WEBWIRE – Monday, April 15, 2024

Get ready for an exciting journey through history with Sixty-Six Puzzles About the Book of Sixty-Six Volume 2 by the talented Gwen Bradford Norwood. Explore ancient civilizations, where simple genealogies uncover the stories of patriarchs forming different countries with varied populations.

Explore the roots of ancient civilizations as we connect patriarchs to the nations they founded. From Lot and the Moabites to Romulus and Remus influencing Roman history, each puzzle uncovers the straightforward links between these historical figures and the rich landscapes they shaped.

Gwen Bradford Norwood dedicates this puzzle adventure to her weekly Sabbath School Class, infusing personal connections into each word-seek puzzle. Looking into her simplified narratives, inspired by the games played in class, they reveal the interesting stories of old leaders and how they helped different countries.

Readers can expect a delightful mix of storytelling and historical exploration. From the Edomites southeast of the Dead Sea to the nomadic Amalekites south of Canaan, these puzzles promise an engaging and educational experience for all ages. The authors objectives include not just puzzle-solving but also fostering an appreciation for the origins of ancient civilizations.

By solving puzzles, people learn new things about the beginnings of civilizations. This provides important lessons about how different nations are connected in history. The clear links between leaders and countries offer a special way to understand the various paths civilizations followed, shaping our collective past.

Secure your copy of Sixty-Six Puzzles About the Book of Sixty-Six Volume 2 now! Join us in this simplified yet deep exploration of ancient history.

Visit www.pengwenspuzzles.com to grab your copy and unravel the stories of patriarchs and nations.

The Author

Gwendolyn Bradford Norwood graduated from Columbia Union College in December 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. Life has provided the opportunity for motherhood, traveling and allowing her to utilize her talents in many ways. She has always enjoyed the study of the Bible.