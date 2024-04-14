Corrosion Exchange partners with Apellix to Revolutionize Surface Preparation and Cleaning

“Our collaboration with Apellix represents a significant leap forward in surface preparation and cleaning technology. We’re excited to combine our expertise and capabilities to deliver innovative solutions to transform the way industries prepare surfaces and clean contaminants,” says Meredith Osani, CEO of Corrosion Exchange, the parent company of CleanWirx 207. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission of providing more efficient and sustainable solutions.”

“We are proud to partner with CleanWirx 207 in this exciting venture. By integrating our drone technology with CleanWirx 207’s surface prep product, we are setting a new standard in surface cleaning and contamination removal. Together, this offers our customers unparalleled efficiency, safety, and quality,” says Bob Dahlstrom, CEO at Apellix.

The key benefits of this new partnership include:

1. Unprecedented Efficiency: By optimizing the surface preparation and cleaning processes, the combined solution is poised to reduce project timelines significantly and costs like never before.

2. Enhanced Safety: Apellix’s drones effectively minimize the need for human involvement in hazardous or hard-to-reach areas, thereby mitigating risks to workers and ensuring their safety.

3. Superior Environmental Responsibility: With CleanWirx 207’s non-hazardous formula, surface preparation, and cleaning can be conducted with minimal environmental impact, showcasing a strong commitment to environmental responsibility.

4. Versatility: The solution’s adaptability to various industries makes it highly suitable for multiple applications and surface types, offering versatility and flexibility to meet diverse needs.

5. Quality Assurance: CleanWirx 207 and Apellix deliver the highest quality results, consistently meeting or surpassing industry standards, ensuring top-notch quality assurance.

About CleanWirx207

CleanWirx 207 is renowned for its revolutionary approach to surface preparation, which effectively cuts down on time, expenses, and environmental effects compared to conventional techniques. This product simplifies the process with a one-step application that specifically tackles and eliminates contaminants at a microscopic scale, readying surfaces for various industrial uses such as coating, painting, and corrosion protection. For more information, visit www.cx207.com.

About Apellix

Apellix is an aerial robotics company focusing on developing autonomous aircraft equipped with robotic arms and end effectors based in Jacksonville, FL. These innovative machines are designed for industrial applications in hazardous environments. By programming drones to carry out tasks in dangerous areas, we prioritize the well-being of workers by keeping them away from potential harm. The award-winning Apellix Power Wash Drone holds several patents and offers effective surface cleaning, eliminating hidden contaminants on high surfaces. It has been recognized with the NACE Innovation of the Year award and the 2022 CoatingsPro Contractor Award. For more information, please visit www.apellix.com.

###