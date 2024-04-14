Rediscovering the Lost Arts and Music of Cambodia

In order to understand what my team and I do at CVMA, you have to understand the horror of the reality of the Khmer Rouge, said Rotanak ORO Oudom Oum, Cambodian native and president of CVMA. An estimated 1.7 to 2.2 million Cambodians died, with artists and educated, middle-class Cambodians being targeted, tortured and killed by the regime. CVMA works to salvage and restore the lost music of those artists in order to bring it back to Cambodia and the rest of the world.

The film, Dont Think Ive Forgotten, details the events that followed in the world of Cambodian arts during the onset of the Khmer Rouge. It educates people on the tragic genocide that occurred just less than 50 years ago.

It is worth noting that the reason artists were executed by the radical regime was because artists are influential in a society, said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, A culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists. With this in mind, I am honored to work with the team at CVMA and host this event for our community.

To RSVP for the CVMA Presents: Cambodian Lost Music film and presentation, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or ccvcenter ( @ ) ccvfl dot org dot

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter ( @ ) ccvfl dot org for more information about the Center and its facilities.

###