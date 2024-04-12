Renowned Love, Intimacy and Relationship Therapist Dr. Laura Berman Shares Her Road Back From Unthinkable Tragedy to Inspire Others to Reclaim Joy Amidst Profound Loss

Renowned love, intimacy, and relationship therapist Dr. Laura Berman recently sat down for an enlightening interview on the “From Adversity to Awakening” podcast, hosted by Peggy O’Neill. In this candid conversation, Dr. Berman shared her harrowing experience of losing her 16-year-old son to accidental fentanyl poisoning, shedding light on the alarming realities of drug-related tragedies in today’s society.

Through her articulate and inspiring account, Dr. Berman reveals how facing this adversity led her to a path of deep healing and spiritual awakening, transforming her perspective on life, relationships, and the power of authenticity. This conversation delves into the profound impact of grief, the importance of embracing one’s pain, and the journey towards reclaiming joy amidst profound loss.

Dr. Laura Berman is not only a world-renowned love, intimacy and relationship therapist. She’s also a columnist for USA Today, a New York Times best-selling author, and is an award-winning syndicated radio host. Dr. Berman was also the love and relationship expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show. She has spent the past 30 years devoting her career to helping others learn to love and be loved better from a mind, body and spiritual perspective.

In this captivating interview, Dr. Berman delves into her personal journey traversing from the peaks of success to the hell-realm of tragic loss. Her wisdom paves a road of hope and resilience for listeners, highlighting her commitment to helping other parents navigate life’s crushing challenges.

One of the most poignant moments of the interview was Dr. Berman’s recounting of the tragic loss of her 16-year-old son, Sammy, to accidental fentanyl poisoning. This devastating experience, which occurred three years ago, thrust Dr. Berman into a period of profound grief and transformation. She spoke candidly about the seismic impact of this loss and how it prompted her to reevaluate her approach to life and healing.

“I froze for a year,” Dr. Berman revealed. “In some ways, it was a blessing that the pandemic was happening because I couldn’t do anything, but I literally couldn’t move.”

Despite the unimaginable pain, Dr. Berman found the courage to embark on a journey of healing, embracing modalities such as somatic experiencing, breathwork, and yoga. Through these practices, she discovered the transformative power of fully embracing her pain and allowing herself to experience it without judgment.

“What I found is that the deeper you’re willing to go into the truth of your pain, the higher the levels of joy your body can hold,” Dr. Berman emphasized.

The interview also shed light on Dr. Berman’s evolving spiritual connection, as she described profound experiences of communicating with her late son and deepening her connection to a higher power.

“The deeper you live in your truth, the more truth you attract,” Dr. Berman remarked. “Life is short, and this life is a profound gift that I’m not going to waste.”

As a leading authority in her field, Dr. Laura Berman’s insights resonate deeply with individuals seeking healing, transformation, and authentic connection. Her story serves as a beacon of hope for those navigating their own journey through adversity, offering a roadmap for resilience and growth.

Peggy O’Neill, award winning speaker and author, serves as the host of the podcast “From Adversity to Awakening.” She brings on remarkable guests to share their stories of triumphing over their severe challenges. With a compassionate, engaging, and humorous demeanor, Peggy introduces each episode with warmth and enthusiasm, setting the stage for insightful conversations. Her genuine curiosity and empathy create a safe space for guests like Dr. Laura Berman to open-up about their experiences and offer valuable insights. Peggy’s skillful interviewing style allows her guests to shine while guiding listeners through transformative narratives, making her an integral part of the podcast’s success in inspiring and empowering audiences worldwide.

To watch/listen to Dr. Laura’s interview on “From Adversity to Awakening” click here: https://peggyspeaks.com/2024/03/14/grief-as-a-portal-with-dr-laura-berman/

For more information on Dr. Laura Berman and her work, visit https://drlauraberman.com/

For More Information on the show’s host, Peggy ONeill: https://peggyspeaks.com/

About Peggy Speaks

The podcast host, Peggy ONeill, stands a soaring 3’8” and is an unstoppable advocate for positive living. A gifted psychotherapist and motivational speaker, Peggy has shared her story of triumph, empowerment and awakening with countless audiences for the past 20 years.

From Adversity to Awakening: Transforming Your Hardships into Greater Spiritual Connection and Joy.