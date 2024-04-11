The recent Mediterranean Cocktail of Art, held in the heart of Hollywood, California, captivated audiences with its vibrant celebration of Mediterranean creativity. From the red carpet glitz to the diverse array of artistic expressions showcased, the event was a resounding success. Notably, the occasion marked the official debut of the Neapolitan cocktail, NA57, crafted by SudPlus and endorsed by Napulitanamente magazine.

Building upon this triumph, Napulitanamente magazine is thrilled to unveil plans for its next event, promising even more excitement and cultural enrichment. The magazine’s editorial team is hard at work curating an experience that will continue to spotlight the richness and diversity of Mediterranean talent.

ABOUT NAPULITANAMENTE MAGAZINE

Napulitanamente magazine is a leading publication dedicated to celebrating Neapolitan heritage and Mediterranean culture. Founded in 2020 by the esteemed Low Pulse Project, the magazine offers both online and print editions, attracting a global readership with its insightful content and commitment to excellence. With a focus on promoting emerging talents and preserving cultural heritage, Napulitanamente magazine continues to inspire and inform audiences worldwide.

Published by Low Pulse Project itself, Napulitanamente magazine is renowned for its commitment to authenticity, professionalism, and cultural preservation. With a dedicated readership of over 9,000 monthly and a robust social media following exceeding 17,000, Napulitanamente continues to serve as a beacon of Mediterranean heritage.

Napulitanamente magazine stands apart as a luxury publication, blending the richness of a book with the dynamism of a magazine. Its comprehensive coverage spans diverse topics, from history and literature to cuisine and business, offering readers a multifaceted exploration of Mediterranean culture.

Notably, Napulitanamente magazine distinguishes itself through its unwavering support of Mediterranean talent. By providing a platform for emerging artists and promoting their work on a global scale, the magazine fosters a community of creativity and innovation.

In keeping with its commitment to environmental sustainability, Napulitanamente magazine is proud to operate a website powered by wind energy, embodying its dedication to eco-friendly practices.

