Once Again, Music Brings People Together, in a Bi-Coastal Collaboration, Formed on Social Media, to Perform at Launch Music Conference in Lancaster, PA

Los Angeles based music artist, Ziggy Sixx, to perform a third, consecutive year at Launch Music Conference and Festival, in Lancaster PA, joining with local PA musician’s Max Bolton and Brady Day, highlighting the era of universal music collaboration via the internet.

Ziggy Sixx, 18 year old LA music artist, songwriter and producer, eager to participate in the Launch Music Conference and Festival, a long running, highly respected Music Industry event, turned to social media to discover, interview and collaborate with PA based, locally established musician’s, Max Bolton and Brady Day for her backing band. At 16, Ziggy met and established what would be long term relationships with Brady and Max, reinforced by ongoing contact through platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Technology allowed Ziggy to easily share files, chord charts and performance footage to help the band learn and perfect her songs prior to arriving in PA. “The very first time we met, we said ‘hello’ and immediately started to rehearse. It was like we were old friends and bandmates already.” It was the only rehearsal before the show, which was a great success. “I’m amazed at the professionalism and talent of these musicians, and even more so given that they met and collaborated online and had one day to rehearse in person as a band,” mused Artist Manager, Donna Wood. “Social media created the path for something cool like this to happen,” she continued.

The upcoming music industry conference and festival takes place at the Marriott Convention Center in Lancaster, PA, April 25 to 28, and is run by entrepreneur and local industry legend, Jeremy Weiss. Panelists from all areas of the music industry gather to provide life changing knowledge, advice and networking opportunities to rising artists from all over the country. The 4 day conference ends each day with amazing music performances at multiple locations in the convention center and downtown Lancaster. Artists have an opportunity to come together to learn, perform, network and have a lot of fun. Launch Music Conference has been named as one of the top music conference’s to attend by multiple industry blogs and online magazines, and continues to grow, with 2024 launching a second location, catering to west coast bands, in Dallas, Texas.

Fans are encouraged to attend the multiple performances each night. Tickets are on sale at Ticket Master. Ziggy Sixx plays 2 sets this year. Thursday April 25 at 8:00 pm in the Vine Street Commons of the Lancaster Convention Center (ticket link: https://bit.ly/ziggysixxlmcf) and Saturday April 27 at 9:00 pm at Plough Restaurant in the Marriott Hotel.

Contact:

Donna Wood

831-566-2696

https://linktr.ee/ziggysixx