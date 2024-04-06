Noise launches Noise ColorFit Ore Smartwatch with a 2.1” dynamic AMOLED display

India’s leading smartwatch, and connected lifestyle brand, is expanding its smartwatch lineup with the launch of the Noise ColorFit Ore, demonstrating a dedication to innovation and setting industry benchmarks. The smartwatch brings forth a category-leading AMOLED smartwatch designed to enrich the lives of its users, making them experience the idea of “Live Large”.

Noise ColorFit Ore stands out with its remarkable 2.1” dynamic AMOLED display, setting a new standard in visual excellence. It showcases ultra-thin bezels that add to the sleek design and uninterrupted viewing experience. Launching in a range of vibrant colour options such as Elite Black, Elite Silver, Classic Brown, Space Blue, and Jet Black, the smart wearable will be available for purchase tomorrow, 06 April 2024 on Amazon and gonoise.com at a launch price of INR 2,999.

With an always-on display, alongside its 368*448 high-resolution screen and featuring an impressive 600 nits brightness, the Noise ColorFit Ore ensures crystal-clear visibility even in bright sunlight. The Noise ColorFit Ore redefines connectivity with TruSync™ Technology, providing a hassle free connection with mobile phones. With Bluetooth v5.3, users can enjoy stable calls with longer range and lower battery consumption, providing an industry-leading calling experience. In addition to this, the Noise ColorFit Ore is equipped with a functional crown for navigation purposes, providing an intuitive control at one’s fingertips. The smartwatch facilitates swift access to the dial pad, recent call logs, while featuring storage up to 10 contacts for quick calling convenience.

Equipped with the Noise Health Suite, the Noise ColorFit Ore prioritizes user well-being with various health monitoring features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, stress measurement, and female cycle tracker. In addition to its health-focused features, the Noise ColorFit Ore offers a comprehensive Productivity Suite to streamline daily tasks ranging from reminders, weather updates to calculator and music control features. Built to withstand the rigours of daily life, the Noise ColorFit Ore offers IP68 water and dust resistance, ensuring peace of mind for users on the go. Its metallic dial adds a touch of sophistication, while the functional crown enhances usability and navigation. With up to 7 days of battery life, users can stay connected and empowered for longer periods without interruption.

Product Specifications

Noise ColorFit Ore