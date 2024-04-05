Leading Voices Unite with One Kind Act a Day for Inaugural Kindness Summit

Governor, Philanthropists, and Religious Leaders to Headline Groundbreaking Event in Salt Lake City

One Kind Act a Day is proud to announce our inaugural Kindness Summit. This event will take place on April 12, Utah’s official “One Kind Act a Day” Day, and is set to bring together leaders from businesses, religions, education, and community organizations to explore the profound impact of kindness on society.

“Through this inaugural event, we are committed to the idea of amplifying, advocating, and exemplifying the value of kindness,” said Curtis Bennett, Executive Director of One Kind Act a Day. “Everyone who attends this event will walk away with actionable items they can apply immediately to their spheres of influence. In this way, we hope to have an impact all over the world.”

The Kindness Summit will be an annual event which we hope, along with all great citizens and organizations of Utah, will help establish Salt Lake City as the Kindness Capitol of the world. This first-of-its-kind event is set to bring together leaders from businesses, religions, education, and community organizations to explore the profound impact of kindness on society.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: The Tower at Rice Eccles Stadium, 451 South 1400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 (Fourth Floor)

We are honored to share our distinguished lineup of speakers, each renowned for their commitment to promoting kindness and compassion:

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Darren Margolias, Executive Director at Beast Philanthropy

Tim Shriver, Founder of the Dignity Index

Chester Elton, 5-time New York Times Best-Selling Author

Taylor Randall, President of the University of Utah

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Religious leaders from around the world including Rabbi Samuel L. Spector, Archbishop John C. Wester, The Rt. Rev. Phyllis A. Spiegel, Imam Dawood Yasin, and more!

These esteemed speakers will share their profound insights and experiences, emphasizing the transformative potential of kindness in fostering empathy, understanding, and unity within our communities.

The One Kind Act Kindness Summit promises to be a landmark event, inspiring attendees to embrace kindness as a cornerstone of their personal and professional lives. Join us as we embark on a journey towards building a more compassionate and inclusive world.

For additional information, please contact Curtis Bennett at (801) 321-7725 or cbennett@powerofkind.org. To stream the conference, please visit our YouTube channel.

About One Kind Act a Day

The Semnani Family Foundation created the One Kind Act a Day initiative because small acts of kindness, when done by many, can lead to big change. At the heart of this vision is the idea that kindness has the power to change our lives and our world for the better. Our communities, our families, and even our personal health can all benefit from making kindness a daily habit.