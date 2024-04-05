Dr. Jessica R. Pelfrey Releases New Book For Parents Whose Children Are Heading to College This Fall – Time To Grow

Drawing from her extensive 20-year experience in counseling and education, Dr. Pelfrey provides a comprehensive roadmap for parents navigating this pivotal transition. Time to Grow presents a unique blend of practical advice, emotional support, and interactive tools tailored specifically for parents whose children are embarking on the adventure of higher education for the first time.

Inside Time to Grow, readers will find:

Practical Advice: Guidance on aligning expectations and initiating crucial conversations with college-bound children.

Emotional Support: Strategies for navigating the ups and downs of sending a child off to college with grace and confidence.

Interactive Tools: Journaling prompts, stress-relieving activities, and planning tools to foster self-awareness and organization.

Expert Insights: Wisdom gleaned from Dr. Pelfrey’s 20 years of experience in counseling and education.

Customizable Planning: Academic calendars, deadline trackers, and to-do lists tailored for parents supporting their child’s college journey.

Holistic Approach: Balancing emotional well-being, practical organization, and parental support throughout the first year of college.

Time to Grow is now available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/TIME-GROW-HELPING-NAVIGATE-COLLEGE/dp/B0CZLS545S

Prepare for the journey ahead and embrace the adventure of your child’s college years with confidence and grace.

About the Author

Dr. Jessica R. Pelfrey is an expert in counseling and education with over 20 years of experience. As a first-generation college student, she is passionate about supporting parents and students through the college transition process. Dr. Pelfrey holds degrees in psychology, counselor education, and educational leadership.

