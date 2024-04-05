altGraaf Crosses 3300+ Crore Investments Offering Alternative Fixed Income Opportunities

altGraaf, an alternative fixed-income platform offering fixed-income products, today announced a milestone achievement of 3300+ crores of investments from more than 1,85,000 registered investors, crediting their success to their valuable customers, partners and clients.

The 3300+ crore investments represent a 153% volume growth and 146% growth in new user addition in FY24.

Through its intense focus on innovative products, good risk-adjusted returns, strong due diligence process, easy-to-use digital platform, and customer focus, the FinTech platform has processed 2700+ Crores in Repayment so far and provides investors with opportunities that were previously limited only to high-net-worth individuals.

AI Growth is the parent company of altGraaf brand, founded in September 2021 with the vision of democratizing the fixed-income investment space in India. altGraaf offers investors curated fixed-income investments including unlisted high-yield bonds, Invoice Discounting, Asset Leasing, and Venture Debt/Revenue-based financing.

Commenting on the company’s incredible growth journey, Mr. Jayaprakash K, Chief Growth Officer of AI Growth Pvt Ltd (parent company of altGraaf), said: “In an external environment where high inflation and interest rates continue to dampen the effective yields on traditional fixed income instruments, altGraaf is helping Indian investors discover alternative investment opportunities. Our strong tech-enabled platform, customer-first mentality, and stringent credit risk framework will continue to drive our growth as we focus on achieving new milestones in FY25. We remain grateful for their trust through our journey and continue to bring high-quality opportunities to the platform.”

All opportunities undergo due diligence and credit evaluation process before being brought on to the platform. The process does not end post-onboarding of a client and continues with asset monitoring until the maturity of an investment. This meticulous investment approach has helped the company maintain Gross Non-Performing Assets less than 0.50%, with more than 2,700 crores worth of investment repayments being completed on time.

The platform aims to help investors build a diverse fixed-income investment portfolio by participating in opportunities across tenures, risks, yields, products, and sectors. This enables the customers to avoid market volatility, have a stable yield portfolio, and have well-planned cashflows. The opportunities sourced span various sectors including manufacturing, fashion, chemicals, e-commerce, real estate, NBFC, food, agriculture, microfinance, solar, supply chain, and even fintech space. Opportunities on the platform range from 30 days to 3 years, annual yields 10% – 18%, and risk between very low to very high.

Customers can easily invest, monitor, and track all their investments via their website or through a convenient mobile app that is available both in Android and apple stores.

Backed by leading VC funds like Accel and Harmony Partners as well as marquee investors and reputed family offices, the experienced team at Bengaluru-based altGraaf is focussed over the next year in terms of expanding their product offerings, building on their digital & technology capabilities and expanding accessibility of their curated offerings to more customers.