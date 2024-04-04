GreenX Lawn and Tree Expands Service Area and Launches New Website

The expansion follows GreenX’s recent launch of a comprehensive website, designed to provide valuable information on services and offer educational resources on lawn and landscape management. Additionally, the company has bolstered its online presence with informative videos on its YouTube channel, addressing common lawn issues specific to Macomb County and Oakland County, MI.

GreenX is poised to broaden its reach, with plans to penetrate the Western market within the next one to three years. Target areas for expansion include Pleasant Ridge, Huntington Woods, Berkley, Ferndale, and more, further extending the company’s footprint and impact.

“At GreenX Lawn Care, we firmly believe in the satisfaction of transforming someones yard,” said a spokesperson at GreenX. “We take pride in knowing that we can give back to our clients, our communities, and even our vendors. Through each carefully manicured lawn, we help bring life and beauty to the neighborhood. We also create meaningful livelihoods for ourselves and others.”

With over 15 dedicated staff members and a client base exceeding 5000 satisfied homeowners, GreenX Lawn & Tree remains steadfast in beautifying landscapes and enriching lives.

For more information about their lawn and tree care services and expansion plans, visit the GreenX Lawn & Tree website.

About GreenX Lawn & Tree : GreenX Lawn & Tree is an industry-leading lawn care company serving Macomb County and Oakland County, MI. With a focus on integrity, quality service, and customer satisfaction, GreenX offers numerous lawn care solutions to enhance outdoor spaces and enrich communities.

###