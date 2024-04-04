CE Shreekant Patil Empowers Over 100 Women Entrepreneurs on MSME Initiatives at SCGT Event

CE. Shreekant Patil was warmly felicitated by the Managing Trustee of SCGT, Mr. Dugade, and received a warm welcome from Deputy Secretary of SCGT, Dr. Pradnya Bapat, Women Cell Head Dr. Manisha Bankar, and Deputy Women Cell Head Dr. Sharayu Kshirsagar. During his insightful session, CE. Shreekant Patil shared valuable information on startups, ecosystems, seed funding schemes, and various MSME initiatives such as PMEGP, CMEGP, NSIC, PMFME, IC, and others for over an hour.

The session proved to be fruitful as Shreekant Patil dedicated time to personally meet and assist each woman entrepreneur from across Maharashtra, encouraging them to expand their businesses. He emphasized the importance of obtaining import-export licenses and venturing into the export business, offering his unwavering support and promising to onboard all 100 women entrepreneurs to ONDC soon.

Expressing their gratitude, the dignitaries from Saturday Club Global Trust commended CE. Shreekant Patil for his invaluable guidance and requested him to continue empowering women through regular insightful sessions.

Shreekant Patil is Founder of Startup – PARENTNashik, Exporter, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, (P &M), Trainer, Assessor at NSDC ( Govt), Counselor at NCS, Consultant – Advisor at UN, European Union, Asian Development Bank, African Bank, Euro Exim Bank, Sidbi, Professor of Practice at UGC, Governing Body member at various international Chamber of Commerce., Advisory board member at IIC, IQAC, E-Cell at various university & Colleges, Mentor at Startup India, Meity Startup Hub, BIRAC, E-Cell IIT Bombay, and various foundation incubation center in India and other countries like USA, Europe, Middle East & Asia.

