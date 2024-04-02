Web Marketing Association Seeking Internet Experts for the 28th WebAward Competition Judging Panel

The Web Marketing Association calls upon seasoned internet professionals to lend their expertise as judges for its 28th international WebAward Competition for Website Development. This premier award program seeks to define industry standards across seven critical aspects of successful website design and development. Prospective judges are encouraged to register their interest through the WebAward Judges Nomination Form.

The competition, which celebrates excellence in website development across 90 industry categories, is open for entries until May 31, 2024, with the judging phase set to commence in mid-June and conclude by early August.

William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association, emphasizes the distinctiveness of the WebAwards: “Unlike other awards that mainly celebrate visual appeal and brand recognition, our awards focus on the substance behind the design. Our judging panel is comprised of industry insiders with significant experience in leading and developing some of the most influential websites today. Serving as a WebAward judge is not only a way to contribute to the digital marketing community but also an opportunity to help shape its future direction.”

The judging panel will feature a diverse group of internet professionals with firsthand experience in website design and management, including media representatives, creative directors, designers, content creators, and webmasters. Their collective expertise represents the cutting edge of web development technology. Previous judges have hailed from esteemed organizations like SapientNitro, T Rowe Price, Bridge Worldwide, Disney, Euro RSCG, Boeing, Huge, IBM, ING Direct, VML, Facebook, J. Walter Thompson, Gartner, Possible Worldwide, YUM!, Cuker Interactive, PayPal, Razorfish, Munich Re, Refinery, Ernst & Young, Magellan Health Service, Microsoft, R/GA, Family Cookbook Project, Saatchi & Saatchi, SAP and Universal McCann, among others.

Individuals or members of organizations interested in joining the judging panel can find more information and submit their nomination on the WebAward Judges Nomination Form.

“Many of our judges return year after year, but we always welcome new experts due to the program’s growth and the occasional need for judges to take a break. In preparation for judging, we engage in extensive discussions on the current trends in web development, making the role of a judge not only prestigious but also an enriching experience that enhances one’s understanding of web development,” adds Rice.

About the WebAwards:

Now in its 28th year, the international WebAward Competition establishes the benchmark for excellence in website development across 90 industry categories. Sponsored by the Web Marketing Association, the awards aim to recognize and celebrate the teams and organizations behind the web’s most effective sites. Entrants receive evaluations from a professional panel, along with promotional opportunities for award-winning websites.

For more information or to submit a website for consideration in the 2024 WebAwards, please visit www.WebAward.org.