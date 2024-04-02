Michael Hill Trial Law Launches Ohio’s Premier Nursing Home Abuse Law Firm

Michael Hill Trial Law proudly announces its official launch as a premier law firm specializing in representing victims of nursing home neglect and abuse. Founded by attorney Michael Hill, renowned for his years of successful cases and record-setting verdicts, including the largest in Ohio history against a nursing home, their firm is committed to delivering justice. Joining Michael are Ohio Super Lawyers Rising Stars, Matthew Mooney and Molly Morris, bolstering our team’s expertise and dedication to our clients’ cause.

“Sadly, in our society the elderly are often forgotten and undervalued, and this is just as true in the legal field. We set out to make a difference, to hold nursing homes accountable, to change the system, and to prevent this from happening to others. We created a law firm unlike any other,” says Michael Hill (more from Michael here).

Michael Hill Trial Law is based in Cleveland, Ohio. Although most of Michael Hill Trial Law’s cases are in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Vermont, the firm accepts cases of severe neglect and abuse on a limited basis across the country. Michael Hill was previously the co-founder and lead trial attorney for Eadie Hill Trial Lawyers.