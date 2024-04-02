Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between PS International, Inc. and Rockford Separators

PS International designs, engineers, and delivers peak-performance oil-water separators with supporting lift stations and specialty tanks for industrial and commercial wastewater treatment. The company serves a diversified customer base that includes contractors and resellers in the industrial and commercial markets in the US and abroad.

PS International also offers a complete line of electrical accessories to control high oil level alarms, leak detection systems, automatic oil and water pump-out systems, automatic inlet shut-off valves, and freeze protection.

“The last week was a grind! The experience was a rollercoaster ending with quite a flurry of activity. Thank you for helping to make this a great experience!” – Scott L. Miller, PS International, Inc.

Rockford Separators has supplied quality separation systems for over 55 years. Architects, engineers, building officials, health agencies, plumbing contractors, and others have come to rely on Rockford for the utmost quality, precision engineering, and quick turnaround time.

“Kevin and the Benchmark International team were incredibly helpful in facilitating our transaction with PS International. They found ways to keep the momentum up and helped us close a mutually beneficial transaction.” – Andrew Hranka, Rockford Separators

“We are grateful to have been a part of this transaction between two exceptional companies. PS International has proven to be a leader in the OWS space, and Rockford Separators has been delivering superior products and services for over 55 years. This was a great fit for both companies, and we expect that it will catapult their business to new levels.” – Transaction Director Kevin Barrett, Benchmark International

