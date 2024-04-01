Understanding Parkinson’s Disease at Right at Home’s Community Speaker Session

Right at Home (Northwest Suburban Chicago – North Barrington, Mount Prospect and West Dundee), a trusted name in caregiving services for over 20 years, is honored to announce the next free community speaker session aimed at educating and empowering the community about Parkinson’s disease. Our speaker session will take place at The Empty Corner: 214 E Grove St, Arlington Heights, IL, 60005 on Thursday, April 11, from 6pm to 8pm.

Unfortunately, Parkinson’s disease affects millions worldwide, and understanding its early signs, symptoms, and causes is vital for effective management and support. Right At Home is honored to host Jessica Bartsch from the Parkinson’s Foundation – Midwest Chapter as our speaker for this enlightening event.

Bartsch brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in Parkinson’s advocacy and support. Her presentation will cover various aspects of Parkinson’s disease, including identifying early warning signs, understanding symptoms, and exploring the underlying causes. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into how to recognize the onset of Parkinson’s and how to provide meaningful support to those affected.

“Our goal with this community speaker session is to raise awareness and foster understanding about Parkinson’s disease,” said Jeanette Palmer, owner of Right at Home agency. “We believe that education is key to empowering individuals and families to navigate the challenges associated with Parkinson’s effectively.”

Whether you are a caregiver, healthcare professional, or someone interested in learning more about Parkinson’s disease, this session promises to be informative and insightful.

Join Right at Home

on Thursday, April 11, at The Empty Corner in Arlington Heights, and be a part of this important conversation. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those impacted by Parkinson’s disease.

To RSVP for our event or for more information, please contact Stacy Lentz at (847) 396.9000 or stacy@rahnw.com. This session is free; however, RSVPs are required to ensure enough seating.

About Right at Home Northwest Suburban Chicago

Right at Home is a leading provider of in-home caregiving services, dedicated to improving the quality of life for those we serve. With a commitment to personalized care and support, Right at Home empowers individuals to age gracefully in the comfort of their own homes.

Media Contact:

Stacy Lentz

Right At Home (Northwest Suburban Chicago – Barrington, Mount Prospect, West Dundee)

(847) 396.9000

stacy@rahnw.com