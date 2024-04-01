Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina

Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will create dozens of new jobs across the two cities.

Nicolock is known for its rich, vibrant color blends of paving stones and retaining walls for a wide variety of outdoor living items, from outdoor kitchens to fire pits. The brand-new facility will utilize exclusive paver-shield™ technology to produce paving stones with surface protection and rich color.

“Our company has entered an exciting time of growth recently expanding across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana,” said Roberto Nicolia, CEO of Nicolock Paving Stones. “Expanding our manufacturing and distribution footprint in North Carolina allows us to bring innovative hardscape solutions to more customers across the state and more jobs to the Concord and Cabarrus County communities. We also pledge to source our materials locally when possible—reducing transportation emissions and supporting local businesses.”

Nicolock expects to open the new distribution yard in May. Construction of the new manufacturing facility will begin later this year.

About Nicolock Paving Stones

A division of Nicolia Industries, Nicolock Paving Stones and Retaining Walls is backed by nearly 65 years of experience in the production and supply of quality concrete products. Headquartered in Lindenhurst, NY, with additional manufacturing locations in Sparta, NJ, North Haven, CT, and Frederick, MD, Nicolock services the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company is driven by three generations of the Nicolia family and has approximately 400 employees who serve customers in dozens of states. To learn more, visit https://nicolock.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Jeremy Mutschler, Director of Marketing & Advertising

Nicolock Paving Stones

(631) 867-5080

jmutschler@nicolock.com