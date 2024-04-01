Pocket FM brings audio series for the animal world

This April Fool’s Day, Pocket FM has something wild in store – an audio series made exclusively for animals!

Yep, you heard it right. They have cooked up an audio series that will have animals roaring with laughter or sitting on the edge of their seats – depending on the scene, of course. Their tech team has made it possible with cutting-edge technology and advanced AI capabilities.

They have just released a snippet to tease you with. It’s a crime thriller where a detective, a suspect, and a mysterious character have a tense discussion about a murder. Trust us, it’s going to be a howl!

And don’t worry, humans. There will be subtitles so you can follow along with the furry drama. Also, no animals (or humans) were harmed in the making of these series. It’s all in good fun!

So, get ready for a wild ride.

To listen to the audio series, click here. Happy listening!

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7180413746765336576

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5NF892SqUA/?igsh=bzlmODlrYXpsamNz

X: https://x.com/pocketfm_app/status/1774648941105254547?s=46