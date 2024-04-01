Wilmington Vegfest is Back at Legion Sports Complex

Wilmington, NC – February 27, 2024 – On Sunday, April 21, 2024, the community will come together for Wilmington Vegfest. We are back on the Backfield at Legion Sports Complex. The goal of the event is to educate the public about the benefits of adopting plant-based choices and to promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations’ resources in the Wilmington area and beyond.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy plant-based culinary delights, samples, and giveaways from vendors such as Gold Potato Sponsor, Superieur Electrolytes, Oh My Cod Vegan Seafood coming from Florida, and coming from Charlotte, NC, RiCoQui Plant-Based Street Food, who will be at Wilmington Earth Day on Saturday and Vegfest on Sunday. Over 40 vendors will bring a variety of animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, apparel, health services, educational resources, and more. An up-to-date vendor list can be found on the event Facebook page or our website, wilmingtonvegfest.com

Presenting the festival again this year is Blueberry Lane Farm Animal Sanctuary. A percentage of sales will be donated back to the sanctuary in honor of their late Founder, Debbie Davis.

“Wilmington is a favorite city for us to host our festivals,” Helene Greenberg, Executive Director of Triangle Vegfest shares, “we love bringing the festival to the community and being able to reach more people year after year.”

We are joining forces again with the Wilmington Earth Day Festival. Their event is on Saturday, April 20 at Longleaf Park from Noon – 6pm, making it a perfect weekend to come to Wilmington and check out both events.

Again this year, in an effort to reduce the amount of plastic at our festivals, Appalachian Water Collective, is our alkaline water sponsor and will be selling $3 BYOB unlimited water passes or for $5 you can use our compostable cup. Don’t buy bottled water, bring your own bottle and fill up over the course of the day.

We will have a DJ and MZ Jazzy as our emcee at the festival along with our Family Fun Zone for the children to enjoy the day playing with our life-sized games, corn hole, free face painting, and many other fun options.

Wilmington Vegfest will take place, rain or shine, from 12pm–4pm on Sunday, April 21, 2024. The event is outdoors on the backfield of Legion Sports Complex at 2149 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington.

Admission is $10, but is $5 for a limited time ahead of the festival. There are also multiple swag and VIP options this year, starting at $15. All are welcome to our inclusive events. Festival-goers, please BYOB (Bring your own bags or bottles). Composting is encouraged and recycling bins will be available for non-compostable items.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit:

Website: wilmingtonvegfest.com or vegfestexpos.com

###

Triangle Vegfest

Contact: Helene Greenberg

984-900-6800

vegfestexpos@gmail.com