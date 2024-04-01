Gardner Business Media Announces Executive Promotions

New strategic leadership appointments will strengthen Gardner Business Media’s growing plastics processing and mold manufacturing media business

Gardner Business Media today promoted two team leaders to the role of Brand Vice President in its plastics processing and mold manufacturing media group.

Jeff Sloan has been named Brand Vice President of Plastics Technology. Sloan’s experience in manufacturing and media span nearly three decades beginning with leadership positions in Injection Molding and Modern Plastics magazines. Since 2006, Jeff served as Editor-in-Chief for Gardner Business Media’s CompositesWorld (CW) brand and since 2023 operated as CW’s Brand Vice President, a role he will retain through this appointment. Gardner and Jeff are excited to apply Jeff’s expertise in advanced materials media and marketing to the plastics industry to help guide what has become the most dominant media brand in the global plastics marketplace.

Plastics Technology Editorial Director, Jim Callari, commented, “I’ve known Jeff for more than 25 years — first as a friendly competitor when he led Injection Molding magazine and Modern Plastics, and then as a colleague at Gardner since 2006, when he joined CompositesWorld. With his background in both the commercial and editorial sides of the business, Jeff is ideally positioned to take on the role as brand leader for Plastics Technology. I look forward to working with him to further enhance all of our content platforms: print, digital and in person.”

Dale Jackman has been named Brand Vice President of MoldMaking Technology. Dale joined Gardner Business Media’s sales team in 2017 working in the mold making and composites markets. In 2018, Dale’s role expanded to Regional Sales Management within the plastics team. Recently, in addition to becoming an integral and vital part of Plastics Technology and MoldMaking Technology’s success, Dale led the sales efforts for the Official NPE2024 – The Plastics Show Integrated Media Products Gardner Business Media delivers in partnership with the Plastics Industry Association.

Christina Fuges, Editorial Director of MMT, says, “Dale’s background as regional manager and NPE Show Products Sales Director has prepared him well for this role. I look forward to the new ideas and perspectives he will bring, marking a new chapter for us. I’m optimistic about the future of MMT under Dale’s leadership.”

Reflecting on both promotions, Rick Kline, Jr., President of Gardner Business Media, says, “One of Gardner’s enduring strengths is the company’s ability to cultivate the leadership our brands need to grow and thrive. Ryan Delahanty provided that leadership for many years and we appreciate all that did for PT, MMT and Gardner. Both PT and MMT are stable and dominant in the markets they serve, but the publishing world demands that we continue to be adaptive and nimble. In Jeff and Dale we have two people who will help both brands — staff, audience and customers — take the next steps in their evolution. We are excited to see where they will take these important Gardner brands.”

Under Jeff’s and Dale’s leadership, Plastics Technology andMoldMaking Technology are looking ahead to May media issues, finalizing preparations for unmatched coverage of NPE2024 – The Plastics Show and collaborating on growth opportunities for Gardner Business Media’s plastics processing and manufacturing media business.

About Gardner Business Media

Gardner Business Media is the premier publisher for the heart of manufacturing in North America – providing unique, one-of-a-kind, relevant information of keen interest to the people who power plants, shops, and factories. Gardner Business Media was founded in 1928 (as Gardner Publications, Inc.) in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the introduction of Modern Machine Shop magazine.