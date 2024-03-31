Hong Kong – Appointments to Community Investment and Inclusion Fund Committee announced

Appointments to Community Investment and Inclusion Fund Committee announced ***************************************************************************



The Government announced today (March 31) the reappointments of Ms Karin Ann and Mr Andy Wan Ka-kit as members of the Community Investment and Inclusion Fund (CIIF) Committee. The appointment of Dr Johannes Poon Yin-kwong and Mr Johnny Sze Chun-hong as new members was also announced. The appointment of these four members will take effect from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026.

The Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak, welcomed the appointments and hopes members will continue to demonstrate the care for community and cross-sectoral collaboration that the CIIF seeks to promote. She also expressed her appreciation to the outgoing member, Dr Eliza Cheung Yee-lai, for her efforts and contributions to the CIIF during her term of service.



The membership list of the CIIF Committee, with effect from April 1, 2024, is as follows:

Chairman

———–

Mr Kwan Chuk-fai

Vice-Chairman

—————-

Mr Shum Ho-kit

Members

———-

Ms Karin Ann

Mr Yu Hon-kwan

Mr Lee Kwong-yu

Miss Leung Sze-wan

Miss Amy Chan Lim-chee

Professor Alan Chow Ping-kay

Dr Fan Ning

Ms Amy Fung Dun-mi

Professor Vivian Lou Wei-qun

Miss Yanice Mak Wing-yan*

Mr Francis Ngai Wah-sing

Dr Johannes Poon Yin-kwong

Miss Joanna Wong Kwan-chiu*

Ms Wong May-kwan

Mr Wong Wai-kit

Mr Andy Wan Ka-kit

Mr Lau Hing-wah

Ms Janus Lau Yuen-yee

Ms So Lai-chun

Mr Johnny Sze Chun-hong

* Appointed through the Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth.



​The CIIF was established in 2002 to promote social capital development through encouraging mutual support in the neighbourhood, community participation and cross-sectoral partnership. The CIIF Committee is tasked to handle applications for funding under the CIIF and advise the Government on the administration of the CIIF as well as the development of social capital in Hong Kong.