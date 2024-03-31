Hong Kong – Appointments to Community Investment and Inclusion Fund Committee announced

Appointments to Community Investment and Inclusion Fund Committee announced
The Government announced today (March 31) the reappointments of Ms Karin Ann and Mr Andy Wan Ka-kit as members of the Community Investment and Inclusion Fund (CIIF) Committee. The appointment of Dr Johannes Poon Yin-kwong and Mr Johnny Sze Chun-hong as new members was also announced. The appointment of these four members will take effect from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026.
The Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak, welcomed the appointments and hopes members will continue to demonstrate the care for community and cross-sectoral collaboration that the CIIF seeks to promote. She also expressed her appreciation to the outgoing member, Dr Eliza Cheung Yee-lai, for her efforts and contributions to the CIIF during her term of service.
The membership list of the CIIF Committee, with effect from April 1, 2024, is as follows:
Chairman
Mr Kwan Chuk-fai
Vice-Chairman
Mr Shum Ho-kit
Members
Ms Karin Ann
Mr Yu Hon-kwan
Mr Lee Kwong-yu
Miss Leung Sze-wan
Miss Amy Chan Lim-chee
Professor Alan Chow Ping-kay
Dr Fan Ning
Ms Amy Fung Dun-mi
Professor Vivian Lou Wei-qun
Miss Yanice Mak Wing-yan*
Mr Francis Ngai Wah-sing
Dr Johannes Poon Yin-kwong
Miss Joanna Wong Kwan-chiu*
Ms Wong May-kwan
Mr Wong Wai-kit
Mr Andy Wan Ka-kit
Mr Lau Hing-wah
Ms Janus Lau Yuen-yee
Ms So Lai-chun
Mr Johnny Sze Chun-hong
* Appointed through the Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth.
The CIIF was established in 2002 to promote social capital development through encouraging mutual support in the neighbourhood, community participation and cross-sectoral partnership. The CIIF Committee is tasked to handle applications for funding under the CIIF and advise the Government on the administration of the CIIF as well as the development of social capital in Hong Kong.