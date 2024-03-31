European Company Releases World’s Largest List of Fly Fishing Rivers in Europe – Go Fly Fishing

Go Fly Fishing is a leading resource in the field of fly fishing and has released the world’s largest list of trout rivers suitable for fishing in Europe.

Fishing has long been one of the most popular outdoor hobbies. Alongside hunting, its roots can be traced thousands of years ago.

In modern days, especially in the past few years, recreational fishing, in all of its forms, has skyrocketed in popularity across the globe. Data from ResearchGate shows that somewhere between 81 and 154 million people were found to fish for recreation across the industrialized world – North America, Europe, and Oceania.

At the same time, river fishing has also boomed in popularity, mostly among fly fishing enthusiasts, who number in the millions worldwide.

Yet, there is an obvious lack of a consolidated resource that tracks and reveals rivers suitable for fishermen on the hunt for trout—arguably the most exciting type of fishing.

Go Fly Fishing, a website dedicated to providing high-quality information about the sport, has gained tremendous popularity among people from all walks of life, including royalty. It has released the world’s largest list of trout rivers suitable for fly fishing in Europe.

The list is being updated regularly, and the authors welcome user feedback and suggestions through the website’s contact form. The purpose is to create the single largest directory of rivers in Europe so that anyone who wants to go fly fishing or practice any other type of fishing for trout can find actionable information readily available at their fingertips.

The list currently contains over 25 countries and more than 80 different rivers. It acts as a quick guide designed to point enthusiasts in the right direction but does not provide extensive information so that it can remain browsable and easy to use.

