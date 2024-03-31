Hong Kong – Appointments to Committee on Promotion of Civic Education announced

Appointments to Committee on Promotion of Civic Education announced *******************************************************************



The Government announced today (March 31) the appointment of five new members and the reappointment of 10 incumbent members to the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education (CPCE). The appointments of these 15 members will take effect from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026.



The five newly appointed members are Miss Chan Nga-man, Ms Kimberly Kwok Hew-chee, Ms Lau Hoi-chi, Mr Lee Kang-pan and Ms Esther Sham Ei-hung. The 10 reappointed members are Mr Mac Chan Ho-ting, Mr Jonathan Chan Pok-chi, Ms Chan Wing-man, Mr Allen Che Wai-hang, Mr Andy Kwok Wing-leung, Miss Leung Yan-yan, Mr Robert Andrew Lui Chi-wang, Mr Frederick Poon Siu-chi, Mr Henry Tong Sau-chai and Mr Yiu Chun-kai.



The Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak, welcomed the appointments and said that she was pleased to see new members coming from different sectors and professions who would give valuable advice to the work of the CPCE. She also expressed her appreciation to the outgoing members, Mr Karson Choi Ka-tsan, Ms Lusan Hung Lo-shan, Mr Lai Chin-hong, Mrs Christine Lau Ma and Ms Fonnie Leung Fung-yee, for their efforts and contributions to the CPCE during their term of service.



The membership list of the CPCE, with effect from April 1, 2024, is as follows:



Chairman

————-

Mr Stanley Choi Tak-shing



Members

————

Mr Mac Chan Ho-ting

Miss Chan Nga-man

Mr Jonathan Chan Pok-chi

Ms Chan Wing-man

Mr Allen Che Wai-hang

Ms Carol Cheung Nga-lai

Miss Catherina Choy Mei-wa

Mr Stephen Chua Yiu-yeung

Mr Dave Ho

Mr Kinsey Ho Ka-tsun

Ms Kimberly Kwok Hew-chee

Mr Andy Kwok Wing-leung

Ms Lau Hoi-chi

Mr Lee Kang-pan

Miss Christine Leung Wan-chong

Miss Leung Yan-yan

Mr Robert Andrew Lui Chi-wang

Mr Vincent Ma Chi-wai (Steven Ma Chun-wai)

Mr Frederick Poon Siu-chi

Ms Esther Sham Ei-hung

Mr Jan Noel Shih

Mr Henry Tong Sau-chai

Mr James Tong Wai-pong

Miss Shirley Wong Chi-lou

Ms Wong Kit-lin

Dr Yan Wai-kiu

Ms Jennifer Yeung Yin-chi

Mr Yiu Chun-kai



The CPCE was established in 1986 as a non-statutory advisory body to promote civic education outside schools. It advises the Government on the objective and scope of civic education, promotes civic education outside schools through a range of publicity and educational programmes, and sponsors eligible organisations to carry out civic education projects.