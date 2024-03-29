In-Form Consult and Colligo Forge Partnership: Streamlining Enterprise Info Management

WATFORD, U.K. – March 28, 2024 – PRLog — In-Form Consult (IFC), a frontrunner in Information Management, and Colligo, provider of the leading email management solution for Microsoft 365, have joined forces to deliver Enterprise Information Management (EIM) solutions to support with digital hybrid working. This synergistic partnership aims to empower businesses globally by maximizing the potential of their Microsoft 365 investment, fostering collaboration, and enhancing productivity while ensuring robust information governance.

IFC is renowned for its commitment to transforming enterprise information into a valuable asset, catering to a wide array of sectors including public, private, and not-for-profit organizations. With a team of seasoned experts and a pragmatic approach, IFC delivers consultancy, cutting-edge technology solutions, bespoke training programs and resources tailored to each client’s unique needs.

Colligo, with over two decades of experience, brings unparalleled expertise in integrating SharePoint seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook and other 365 applications. Their email management (https://www.colligo.com/ 365-apps-for- business/email- manag…), document management, and content management solutions streamline knowledge and records management, ensuring compliance and reducing risk.

What Sets This Partnership Apart:

The collaboration between IFC and Colligo expands the partnerships Enterprise Information Management tools & services portfolio, enabling clients to harness the full potential of their Microsoft 365 investment. By integrating Colligo’s innovative email management tool, IFC clients can effectively expand their records management programs to include email. This synergy delivers unparalleled value, driving productivity and bolstering information governance strategies.

Why This Matters:

In today’s dynamic work landscape, where remote and hybrid work models are prevalent, businesses need agile solutions that support diverse working styles. The partnership between IFC and Colligo addresses these evolving needs by offering tools that empower modern ways of working, ensuring seamless collaboration regardless of location or device.

Jagjit Singh, Chairman of In-Form Consult, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “I’m delighted to be working with the Colligo team to deliver on our vision of making it easier for clients to uncover, manage, and exploit their content as part of their Enterprise Information Management and Digital Transformation programs.”

Tim Brady, CEO of Colligo, echoed Singh’s sentiments, emphasizing the transformative potential of the partnership. “We are thrilled to partner with one of the UK’s leading information management experts,” said Brady. “Together, we will empower UK- and EU-based private sector companies to minimize risks, reduce costs, and achieve top-notch information governance.”

About In-Form Consult:

In-Form Consult is a leading player in Information Management, dedicated to empowering businesses through effective transformation of enterprise information. With a focus on consultancy, technology, training, and resourcing, IFC offers tailored solutions across diverse sectors.

About Colligo:

Colligo offers an easy-to-use solution for compliant email management (https://www.colligo.com/ 365-apps-for- business/email- management/). We help organizations stay compliant with regulatory policies and reduce risk. Users save time by quickly saving email to SharePoint while in Outlook. In business for over 20 years, Colligo is a member of the Microsoft Content AI Partner Program, AIIM Board of Directors and AIIM Leadership Council.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Contact:

Sarah Gayda

Chief Marketing Officer

Colligo

marketing@colligo.com