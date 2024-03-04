Canopy Launches Its New Online Portal

Canopy, a leader in total workplace behavioral health announced the launch of its new online portal, a groundbreaking platform that gives members the option to search and self-refer to licensed mental health therapists. This enhancement underscores Canopy’s commitment to transforming Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services and facilitating convenient access to care.

The innovative portal offers a user-friendly interface and precision-matching for members to effortlessly connect with a counselor aligned with their specific needs, such as language or lived experience. The portal offers calendar integration with real-time availability, efficient appointment scheduling, and instant authorization of sessions. This leap forward aligns with Canopy’s mission of creating healthier and happier futures by breaking down barriers to care today.

“Our mission has always centered on accessibility and proactive care,” said Anthony Brown, CEO, of Canopy. “With this enhanced scheduling feature, we’re staying true to that commitment and setting a new standard for speed to care in the EAP industry. Canopy is at the forefront, shaping the future of employee wellbeing programs.”

The scheduling portal provides the following for members:

· Search for counselors, based on member needs and preferences.

· Real-time availability, self-referral or scheduling of an appointment.

· Ability to cancel or change appointments.

Canopy’s innovative approach ensures that its partners have the tools they need to support their workforce effectively. “We understand the importance of emotional wellbeing in employee health, engagement, and performance,” said Julie Marshall, COO, of Canopy. “By simplifying the process of accessing care, we amplify the impact of our services.”

This digital service is a clear indicator of Canopy’s dedication to exceeding the needs of today’s employers and their employees.

For more information about Canopy’s services and the new scheduling portal, visit www.canopywell.com or contact Chris Rowell, Senior Sales Executive at 800-433-2320 or crowell@canopywell.com.

About Canopy Wellbeing:

Canopy, based in Portland, OR, provides innovative, holistic, human-centered wellbeing solutions to over a million global members through discerning employers and health plans. Canopy breaks down barriers with heart and ingenuity for happier, healthier futures. Their comprehensive services include Personalized Virtual and Human Assisted Care Navigation, Coaching, Counseling (in-person and online), Resources for Life, Behavioral Health Risk Assessments, Digital Mental Health Hub & Resources, Organization Development, Crisis Support, Education, Discounted Wellbeing Products & Services, and Leadership Support. Elevate employee wellbeing with the next generation EAP – Canopy.