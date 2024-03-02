Hong Kong – Hong Kong music talent embarks on cultural exchange in UK (with photos)

Hong Kong music talent embarks on cultural exchange in UK (with photos) ***********************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) supports Hong Kong pianist and distinguished educator Professor Eleanor Wong’s cultural exchange tour in the United Kingdom (UK), which includes a Masterclass at the Tonbridge School on March 1, and her participation in the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition (HIPCC) from February 22 to March 2 as part of the esteemed jury. An evening reception greeting over 30 guests was held at the White Rock Theatre on March 1 before the finals of the HIPCC.

The Director-General of the London ETO, Mr Gilford Law, delivered welcome speeches at the Masterclass and the HIPCC reception. “It is our great pleasure to facilitate Professor Wong’s series of cultural exchange programme in the UK. Professor Wong’s accomplishment exemplifies Hong Kong’s unique East-meets-West fusion as the perfect cradle for cultural talents. Fuelled by the fervour and commitment of Hong Kong musicians, our city is poised to emerge as an international cultural exchange centre, a vision supported by the National 14th Five-Year Plan,” he said.

Mr Law added, “The Government is committed to developing high-quality arts, cultural and creative industries. We will organise the first Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo in October this year to provide a comprehensive platform for showcasing top-notch performing arts productions and enhancing exchanges to create business opportunities for these programmes and creative talents. We will also organise the 4th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Culture and Arts Festival. With more than 100 arts and cultural activities taking place in Hong Kong and different cities of the GBA, the festival is expected to feature about 5 000 artists and draw a total of 140 000 visitors.”

Professor Eleanor Wong, a distinguished faculty member at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, concurrently holds honorary and visiting professorships at prestigious institutions such as Tianjin Conservatory of Music, Shenzhen Arts School, and Wuhan Music Conservatory. As a Steinway Artist, she has garnered international acclaims, exemplified by her achievement of winning the silver medal at the Viotti International Competition. Professor Wong will conclude her 13-day cultural exchange tour in the UK on March 5.