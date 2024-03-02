Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Sha Tau Kok (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Sha Tau Kok (with photo) *****************************************************************



Police today (March 2) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Sha Tau Kok.

Lee Tim-fat, aged 62, went missing after he was last seen on Lin Ma Hang Road yesterday (March 1) afternoon. His family made a report to Police today.

He is about 1.7 metres tall, 75 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a square face with yellow complexion and short black and white hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sports trousers and black sports shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories North on 3661 3112 or 6273 5787 or email to rmpu-ntn-1@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.