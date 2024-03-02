Hong Kong – SLW to visit Fujian

SLW to visit Fujian *******************



The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun, will depart for Fujian tomorrow evening (March 3).

While in Fuzhou, Mr Sun will call on leaders of Fujian Province and visit the Department of Human Resources and Social Security, the Department of Civil Affairs and the Department of Commerce. In addition, he will meet with enterprises operating business on labour service co-operation with Hong Kong, recipients of the Fujian Scheme under the Social Security Allowance Scheme and Hong Kong people doing business in Fujian. The Director of Hong Kong Talent Engage, Mr Anthony Lau, and representatives of the Labour Department will also join the visit.

Mr Sun will arrive in Hong Kong on the evening of March 5. In his absence, the Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Ho Kai-ming, will be the Acting Secretary for Labour and Welfare.