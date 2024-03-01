Raleigh, NC – January 24, 2024 – On Sunday, March 24, 2024, the community will gather for a day of fun, food, and festivities to celebrate a cruelty-free lifestyle, a cleaner environment, and a healthier planet. Triangle Vegfest is back in Raleigh for the first time since 2016 and at Moore Square for the first time since 2015. The goal of the event is to educate the public about the benefits of adopting plant-based choices and to promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations’ resources in the Triangle area and beyond. This event is produced by the group behind Vegfest Expos and Triangle Vegfest, a 501(c)3 nonprofit based out of Wake Forest, NC.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy plant-based culinary delights, samples, and giveaways from vendors such as Gold Potato Sponsor Superieur Electrolytes, Soul’s Kitchen, and Govinda’s Catering, plus the best vegan cheesecake from AJ’s Cheesecakes, while listening to our DJ and our host MZ Jazzy, and the children play in our Family Fun Zone, which includes free face painting and life-sized games. Over 50 vendors will bring a variety of animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, apparel, health services, educational resources, and more. An up-to-date vendor live map can be found on the event Facebook page or on our website, trianglevegfest.com.

Executive Director Helene Greenberg shares, “This is our 10th year, our decade, of producing vegan festivals, and it felt right to go back to our roots, where it all started.” This year we will have a spring and a fall festival, our fall Triangle Vegfest will be on September 15 at Durham Central Park.

Triangle SpringFest will take place, rain or shine, from 11 am – 5 pm. The event is outdoors at Moore Square, 201 S. Blount Street, Raleigh, NC.

Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation along with VIP and VIP PLUS options. For $30, you can get a VIP ticket and receive an upgraded goodie bag of samples, 25 entries into our raffle to win cool prizes from our sponsors, and first entry to the venue at 10:30 am, giving an extra 30 minutes to shop and eat, our VIP PLUS is $45 and includes a reusable bag (unfilled and different from the VIP bags) and shirt. All are welcome to our events, and no one is ever turned away. Festival-goers, please BYOB (Bring your own bags or bottles). Composting is encouraged, and recycling bins will be available for non-compostable items. Water, provided by our water sponsor, Appalachian Water Collective, will be available for purchase ahead and at the festival. Help us reduce the amount of plastic by bringing your own bottle to fill for $3, or use our compostable cup for $5 and get unlimited alkaline water for the duration of the festival.

For more information and to make a donation, please visit:

Website: trianglevegfest.com or vegfestexpos.com

Triangle Vegfest

Contact: Helene Greenberg

984-900-6800

vegfestexpos@gmail.com