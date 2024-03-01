NTPC is proud recipient of 04 Awards at Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

The US based Brandon Hall Group is a professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. For over 30 years, the Brandon Hall Group has empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Their HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.” The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. The awards receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

The Award winners of Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2023 were felicitated in Human Capital Management Excellence Conference held at Florida, US, during 13-15 February, 2024.

NTPC was the proud winner of the following Brandon Hall Group Awards:

Gold Award – Programme – HCM – Category – Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program – Entry Title: Developing Leaders of Tomorrow

Gold Award – Programme – HCM – Category – Best Results of a Learning Program – Entry Title: Best Results in acquiring Certificate of Proficiency for ‘Boiler Operation Engineers’ through A Learning Program

Silver Award – Programme – Tech – Category: Best Advance in Corporate Wellbeing Technology – Entry Title: Designing an Individual Centric Health Care Ecosystem

Silver Award – Programme – Tech – Category: Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality – Entry Title: Technological solution based on AR/VR for augmenting the capacity building of workforce

NTPC was the only PSU in India to have won the Gold Award in the area of Leadership Development. In the area of Learning & Development, NTPC was one of the only two Indian PSUs to have won the Gold Award. Further, NTPC was the only PSU in India to win two Awards in the Technology Awards.

The Brandon Hall Group awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits. Judges meticulously score each entry, and the executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence.

NTPC has been in the forefront of adopting and institutionalizing progressive and best HR practices in a proactive manner, which have been recognized by various prestigious forums at national and international levels. Such awards recognize NTPC’s constantly evolving talent strategy and people’s practices that are in line with business and workforce requirements and work to create a meaningful environment that fosters business excellence. They signify NTPC’s unflinching commitment towards achieving excellence in development and management of Human Resources through continuous process improvements, engagement and learning and development opportunities.