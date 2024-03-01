Helios Mutual Fund Launches Helios Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF)

Helios Mutual Fund has announced the launch of Helios Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF), an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund. NFO will open for subscription on March 11, 2024 and close on March 20, 2024.

The fund aims to capitalize on the potential upside of equities while attempting to limit the downside through dynamic portfolio management. This will be done by investing in equity & equity related instruments and active use of debt, money market instruments and derivatives. The equity portfolio will be built basis Helios’s Elimination Investing (EITM) philosophy – based on eight fundamental screening factors that have repeatedly proven to be effective in weeding out poor performers, gravitating towards winners, and creating a sustainable outperformance profile.

The investment strategy will be to normally maintain gross equity and equity-related exposure between 65%-100% and the net equity exposure between 30% to 80%. Various derivative strategies would be used for hedging against market headwinds.

Helios Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF) will be benchmarked against CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate Total Return Index (TRI). The scheme will be managed by Mr. Alok Bahl and Mr. Pratik Singh for equity investments and Mr. Utssav Modi for debt portfolio management.

On an average, Bengaluru has been among the top three cities in terms of contribution towards mutual fund growing AUM with BAF category industry AUM standing at ~INR 14,900 cr as of Jan ’24 (Source: MFDex). The city being the IT and ITES hub, large corporates and even their employees invest in mutual funds. The young demographics and high disposable income levels show a huge growth potential for mutual fund penetration in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Samir Arora, Founder, Helios Capital, said, “Helios Balanced Advantage Fund is suitable for investors looking for long term wealth creation or building corpus for goals such as retirement or child education. Investors who wish to build an all-weather portfolio may consider this scheme after consulting their financial advisor”.

Why should you invest in Helios Balanced Advantage Fund?

Growth Potential with balanced allocation

Attempts to limit downside risk by hedging, tweaking debt

Endeavors to allocate =/> 65% into equities, which will provide the Scheme with Equity Fund taxation

Units can be redeemed on any Business Day at NAV based price

Risk Mitigation and Rigorous Screening

Fund Managers with more than 25 years of combined experience

Consistency and Disciplined Investing

The Minimum application amount will be Rs 5000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.