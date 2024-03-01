Silicon Valley Tennis Academy Launches New Podcast Hosted by Head Coach Francisco Ruiz

Coach Francisco Ruiz has become a well-known name in the tennis community. He has dedicated his career to providing high-quality instruction and training for players of all levels at Silicon Valley Tennis Academy.

In collaboration with his fellow coaches and esteemed guests from the tennis scene across California and beyond, Coach Ruiz will be delving into various topics related to tennis. Listeners can expect to learn everything from techniques and strategies to equipment reviews and player interviews.

With over two decades of experience coaching at the highest level, Coach Francisco Ruiz will lead the discussions on each episode. Coach Ruiz has worked with beginner players, high-school teams, and nationally ranked players. He brings his vast knowledge and passion for the sport to every episode, making it a must-listen for any tennis enthusiast.

“We are thrilled to launch our new podcast series. Through this platform, we hope to share our knowledge and passion for tennis with a wider audience. Our goal is to inspire and educate players of all ages and levels.

– Coach Ruiz

The first episode of the Silicon Valley Tennis Podcast has been released on Amazon Music, IHeartRadio, Pandora, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube Live.

You can also stream the podcast episodes live.

