Michigan Native Returns to Make an Impact with Investments in Arts and Media

Founded by seasoned media executive David L Pittman, who brings over two decades of experience in media and real estate investment and offers investors a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of alternative assets. A Detroit native and University of Michigan alumnus, Mr. Pittman had spent more than a decade away from his home state pursuing a media career that has led him everywhere from New York City to Nashville and Japan. “Our investment philosophy, encapsulated in our slogan ‘Protect. Grow. Diversify.,’ reflects our commitment to helping investors achieve their financial objectives while making a meaningful impact.”

Tangram Impact Fund’s customizable fund structure allows investors to tailor their investment portfolios according to their values and three key financial objectives. The fund’s co-investment in Golden Door Opportunity Fund ensures that investors seeking Asset Protection have access to opportunities that prioritize capital preservation by leveraging tax advantaged Qualified Opportunity Zones.

For investors looking to achieve Equity Growth, Tangram Impact Fund’s primary strategy focuses on acquisitions of Audio/Video service companies, offering growth potential in a rapidly expanding market segment. Tangram’s expertise in identifying and acquiring companies with strong growth prospects will enhance the fund’s ability to deliver competitive returns to investors.

Income Diversity is the final objective of Tangram Impact Fund, offering investors the opportunity to diversify their income streams through passive investment in short-term rentals. Tangram’s investment strategies are designed to generate sustainable income while contributing to positive social outcomes. Investors interested in learning more about Tangram Impact Fund and its investment philosophy are encouraged to visit www.tangramfund.com or contact info ( @ ) tangramfund dot com for additional information dot

About Tangram Impact Fund: Tangram Impact Fund, LP is a SEC registered Regulation D private investment fund. For media inquiries, please contact: David L Pittman, Managing Partner | dpittman ( @ ) tangramfund dot com or 1-833-241-3121

