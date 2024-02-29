viaDOTS unveils its one-of-a-kind digital meter taxi services in Bengaluru

In a bid to revolutionize digital ride-hailing services, viaDOTS, a key player in the ride-hailing industry, has announced the launch of its one-of-a-kind Digital Meter Taxi Services in Bengaluru. This pioneering move is aimed at ushering in a new era of transparency and fairness in cab services, benefiting both drivers and passengers alike.

The Bengaluru-based firm has been a frontrunner in working towards a transparent and cost-effective service delivery system. With a Digital Meter Taxi Model, viaDOTS restricts price surge and price volatility during low demand as the fares are meter-calculated. The digital meter displays the estimated price before the journey commences. This feature empowers riders to make informed decisions by providing them with complete awareness of the cost beforehand. This not only benefits the drivers by providing them with a fairer and predictable income but also enhances the riders’ overall experience by providing clear and reliable pricing.

One of the standout features of this innovative offering is its accessibility. Riders no longer need to have the viaDOTS app installed to avail of a digital metered taxi. Instead, they can conveniently book a metered taxi from anywhere. Whether one is in the heart of the city or on the outskirts, riders simply need to approach a nearby ‘Driver Entrepreneur’ and inquire if they have a digital meter. Easy to install, the drivers can set up the viaDOTS digital meter all by themselves by meeting the KYC and safety norms set by the ride-hailing platform.

The driver remains seamlessly connected through the viaDOTS Driver App, which continuously tracks the rides. Each driver undergoes rigorous background checks before being onboarded onto the Driver App. This process aligns with their commitment to providing safe and secure rides to the customer.

“We strive to transform the existing cab services into a convenient, transparent and safe service,” says Vyshak Simha, CEO at viaDOTS. “Our GPS-enabled Digital Meter Taxis ensure safe and secure rides, placing both drivers and riders at the forefront of our priorities. At viaDOTS, we are committed to leveraging technology to consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

Since its launch in 2023, viaDOTS has witnessed remarkable growth, having onboarded 10,000 drivers within just two months. The ride-hailing platform is experiencing a 20% ride conversion rate and has amassed 22,000 users on the app.